Placer SPCA Presents Wag & Walk: A Free Festival for Dogs and Their Humans

Canine celebration formerly known as Barktoberfest

Rocklin, Calif. – Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Placer SPCA is thrilled to host Wag & Walk, a free, dog-friendly community celebration honoring the special bond between people and their pets. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.

This fun-filled morning will feature a 2.5K or 5K dog-friendly walk, more than 60 local vendors and pet retailers, delicious food trucks, a dog-o-treat passport adventure, an on-leash agility course, a mobile pet gym, K-9 demonstrations from the Roseville Police Department, and plenty of pup-themed contests throughout the day.

Free admission

Admission to the festival is completely free, and registration is required to participate in the walk. Each registered walker will receive an event T-shirt, with the option to upgrade to a Pup Package, which includes a bandana and dog-bone bib for your furry companion.

Event Schedule (subject to change):

8:00 a.m. – Festival opens: check-in, packet pick-up, and vendor booths

– Festival opens: check-in, packet pick-up, and vendor booths 8:45 a.m. – Opening announcements and fundraising recognition

– Opening announcements and fundraising recognition 9:00 a.m. – Wag & Walk 2.5K/5K begins

– Wag & Walk 2.5K/5K begins 10:00 a.m. – Daack Pack Agility Course

– Daack Pack Agility Course 10:15 a.m. – Best Dressed Pup & Best Dressed Human-Dog Duo

– Best Dressed Pup & Best Dressed Human-Dog Duo 10:45 a.m. – Roseville PD K-9 Demo (Officer Gruchow & K-9 Mateo)

– Roseville PD K-9 Demo (Officer Gruchow & K-9 Mateo) 11:00 a.m. – Musical Sit Competition

– Musical Sit Competition 11:30 a.m. – Best Trick Competition

– Best Trick Competition 12:00 p.m. – Festival concludes

All proceeds from Wag & Walk directly support Placer SPCA’s mission to help companion animals across Placer County by funding adoption services, community outreach, and lifesaving veterinary care.

Wag & Walk Map & Directions

related