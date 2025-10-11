Subscribe
Saturday, October 11, 2025
Wag and Walk in Rocklin Formerly Barktoberfest
Rocklin News
1 min.Read

Placer SPCA Presents Wag & Walk: A Free Festival for Dogs and Their Humans

Staff
By Staff

Canine celebration formerly known as Barktoberfest

Rocklin, Calif. – Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Placer SPCA is thrilled to host Wag & Walk, a free, dog-friendly community celebration honoring the special bond between people and their pets. Mark your calendars for Saturday, October 11, 2025, from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.

This fun-filled morning will feature a 2.5K or 5K dog-friendly walk, more than 60 local vendors and pet retailers, delicious food trucks, a dog-o-treat passport adventure, an on-leash agility course, a mobile pet gym, K-9 demonstrations from the Roseville Police Department, and plenty of pup-themed contests throughout the day.

Free admission

Admission to the festival is completely free, and registration is required to participate in the walk. Each registered walker will receive an event T-shirt, with the option to upgrade to a Pup Package, which includes a bandana and dog-bone bib for your furry companion.

Event Schedule (subject to change):

  • 8:00 a.m. – Festival opens: check-in, packet pick-up, and vendor booths
  • 8:45 a.m. – Opening announcements and fundraising recognition
  • 9:00 a.m. – Wag & Walk 2.5K/5K begins
  • 10:00 a.m. – Daack Pack Agility Course
  • 10:15 a.m. – Best Dressed Pup & Best Dressed Human-Dog Duo
  • 10:45 a.m. – Roseville PD K-9 Demo (Officer Gruchow & K-9 Mateo)
  • 11:00 a.m. – Musical Sit Competition
  • 11:30 a.m. – Best Trick Competition
  • 12:00 p.m. – Festival concludes

All proceeds from Wag & Walk directly support Placer SPCA’s mission to help companion animals across Placer County by funding adoption services, community outreach, and lifesaving veterinary care.

Wag & Walk Map & Directions

Roseville News

Telefèric Barcelona in Roseville opens October 18 at The Fountains

Roseville, Calif. - Telefèric Barcelona, the family-owned restaurant group born in Spain and beloved across California, officially opens to the public on October 18 at The Fountains at Roseville, marking its Sacramento-area debut
Auburn

Historic Harvest: Placer County Agricultural Value Soars to Record $111 Million

Placer County's total gross value of agricultural crops and livestock soared to a record-breaking $111 million in 2024, representing a 23.8% increase from the previous year's total.
Auburn

Building Tomorrow: Placer County’s 2050 Vision Charts a Path for Growth and Balance

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors today adopted the Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles, marking another milestone in the comprehensive update of the county's General Plan.

