7 spots for Roseville residents to keep cool this summer

Amazing summer locations abound in California

Roseville, Calif- For a location, already known for incredible weather, 2025 has been stellar! However, triple digit temperatures are returning with the mercury rising and Roseville area residents are heading for their favorite spots to cool down. There’s no shortage of amazing locations throughout Northern California. Here’s a few of our fun picks spots all within an hour or two of Roseville.

California rivers and waterways can be unpredictable, especially following a heavy snow season. Understand your risks, check safety regulations and take necessary precautions to stay fun while you’re out having fun.

7 Places We ♥ to Cool Off

1- Folsom Lake / South Fork American River

2025 has been an exceptional year for Folsom Lake visitors!

Plenty of entry points to reach Folsom Lake or the North & South Fork of the American River for a cool down. Lake water temps are about perfect this time of year and water levels are receding noticeably. Late summer offers warmer and less risky river conditions.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 15- 45 minutes

Insider Picks: Monte Vista Trail in El Dorado Hills leads to scenic spots for swim and relaxation away from crowds.

Cronan Ranch serves up solitude and beauty in Pilot Hill.

2- South Yuba River State Park

Relaxing, remote, and scenic, South Yuba River State Park is a fun adventure from South Placer with many places to unwind and splash around. Before heading up, contact the ranger station for mountain lion alerts, tips and water conditions.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 1 hr, 10 minutes

Insider Tip: Follow trails west of the covered bridge for less crowded play and often calmer waters.

More on South Yuba River State Park

3- Kings Beach

Perhaps, Placer County’s most popular beach! Located on the cool, cobalt blue waters of Lake Tahoe, Kings Beach’s shallow waters may provide a slightly more relaxed free experience for those with younger children. Bask in the warm sunshine as you take in the snow-capped alpine peaks.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 1 hr, 40 minutes

Insider Tip: Look for Placer County’s free parking in lot one block off the beach.

Click for more info on Kings Beach.

4- Sand Harbor State Park

One of California’s most spectacular beaches is in, well Nevada. Yup, sounds odd, but it’s true. A magical gem that you should experience at least once in your life. A bucket list destination!

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 2 hrs

Insider Tips: Arrive very early, this place fills up incredibly fast!

Southern beach is family friendly, north beach often attracts a little rowdier crowd.

More info on Sand Harbor

5- Avery’s Pond Trail

Among the closest locations on our list and sitting astride the North Fork of the American River as it empties into Folsom Lake, Avery’s Pond Trail offers a magical experience year-round. Once you reach Avery’s Pond, head slightly north onto the peninsula for one of our favorite cool down spots.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 25 minutes

Insider Tip: Bring drinking water and snacks

More on Avery’s Pond Trail

6- Lake Francis

Offering kayaking, swimming or venturing to the island to swing into the lake from a rope, Lake Francis is a small, warm and very family-friendly destination. The RV resort offers camping, swimming pool and recreation opportunities. Always a fun visit.

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 1 hour, 18 minutes

Insider Tip: Ice cream at the resort convenience store after a day in the sun!

Learn more about Lake Francis

7- Commons Beach @ Tahoe City

We often refer to Tahoe City as “The perfect beach town in Placer County” and when the mercury rises, the incomparable beauty of Lake Tahoe stands out at this high country oasis. Regularly boasting the warmest waters on the Lake, this amenity-packed destination delivers the perfect cooldown on a hot summer’s day!

Estimated drive time from Roseville: 1 hour, 40 minutes

Insider Picks: Good water shoes, hat and sunscreen will make your day at the beach a bit easier. Enjoying a casual lunch or dinner at Za’s Lakefront is a terrific way to end your day at the beach.

BONUS

For those sticking closer to home and when travel isn’t a practical option, head on over to local area spray parks! Close to home, they offer an ideal way to cool off with the little ones in tow!

