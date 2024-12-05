Subscribe
Monday, September 22, 2025
80.6 F
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

Roseville company awarded contract to connect Hidden Falls and Big Hill Preserve

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Placer County approves contract to build trail connection

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors yesterday approved a $724,575 contract agreement with Trailscape Inc. of Roseville to build phase two of the Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Project.

Construction will complete the trail connection between the existing 1,200-acre Hidden Falls Regional Park and the 678-acre Big Hill Preserve, which includes the new parking and trailhead area located at 5345 Bell Road in North Auburn.

Building bridges

The expansion will also include building approximately 4.5 miles of natural surface trails with three small bridges spanning between 21 and 26 feet. The new trail will be constructed in harmony with the land’s topography and natural features offering views of Raccoon Creek.

Roseville Today video archives

“Residents and visitors alike will soon be able to experience new opportunities to enjoy the stunning beauty of these lands.”

Erika Seward, Placer County

“This project is an impressive step forward in creating a more connected and accessible Hidden Falls Regional Park,” said Placer County Department of Agriculture, Parks and Natural Resources Parks Administrator Erika Seward.

Construction is set to begin this winter and the new features are expected to open in fall 2025. Once complete, the expansion will offer new opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding and other outdoor activities.

Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.

Roseville News

Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Roseville, Calif. - The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park.
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.

