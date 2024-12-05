Roseville company awarded contract to connect Hidden Falls and Big Hill Preserve

Placer County approves contract to build trail connection

Auburn, Calif. – The Placer County Board of Supervisors yesterday approved a $724,575 contract agreement with Trailscape Inc. of Roseville to build phase two of the Hidden Falls Regional Park Trails Expansion Project.

Construction will complete the trail connection between the existing 1,200-acre Hidden Falls Regional Park and the 678-acre Big Hill Preserve, which includes the new parking and trailhead area located at 5345 Bell Road in North Auburn.

Building bridges

The expansion will also include building approximately 4.5 miles of natural surface trails with three small bridges spanning between 21 and 26 feet. The new trail will be constructed in harmony with the land’s topography and natural features offering views of Raccoon Creek.

“Residents and visitors alike will soon be able to experience new opportunities to enjoy the stunning beauty of these lands.” Erika Seward, Placer County

“This project is an impressive step forward in creating a more connected and accessible Hidden Falls Regional Park,” said Placer County Department of Agriculture, Parks and Natural Resources Parks Administrator Erika Seward.

Construction is set to begin this winter and the new features are expected to open in fall 2025. Once complete, the expansion will offer new opportunities for hiking, biking, horseback riding and other outdoor activities.