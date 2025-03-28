Subscribe
Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Aldo Pineschi Jr.
Roseville News
1 min.Read

New endowment memorializes Aldo Pineschi Jr. and his commitment to Roseville region

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer Community Foundation

Driving force behind The Tommy Apostolos Fund

Roseville, Calif. – Placer Community Foundation is honored to announce the establishment of the Aldo Pineschi Memorial Fund Supporting Tommy Apostolos Fund. This endowed fund is in loving memory of Aldo Pineschi-an exceptional community-minded individual who committed decades to supporting youth-related causes in the greater Roseville area. Gifts from the community, combined with earnings on investment, will support The Tommy Apostolos Fund, a charity he worked tirelessly to grow in impact over the years.

Aldo C. Pineschi, Jr., 66, was born in Roseville on December 13, 1957, to Claire and Aldo Pineschi, Sr. Raised in a family with a passion for community, local politics, and philanthropic service, Aldo’s upbringing was instrumental to his identity and colored his career and work ethic in the years to come.

Apostolos Fund shopping spree

Aldo was the driving force behind The Tommy Apostolos Fund. This nonprofit organization helps struggling families afford clothing, school supplies, and other essentials. Today, the organization provides over 500 children each year with much-needed clothing, shoes, and essentials.

Fund volunteers coordinate child selection with local school districts. Teachers and staff identify and submit these children’s names to the Tommy Apostolos Fund for consideration.

Based on available money, the Fund then arranges the shopping event directly with the parent/guardian of the student. The goal is to help all nominated children whether through their Shopping Days or their new Kids’ Care Kits programs at local elementary schools.

Help The Tommy Apostolos Fund reach all children in need!

