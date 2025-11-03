Grand Highlander and its predecessor have much in common

Toyota plays it safe with a larger Highlander that feels comfortably familiar.

Roseville, Calif. – As the saying goes when gambling institutions can’t decipher a real difference between two opponents, this is a “pick’em” game.

That’s what we’ve discovered regarding the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander and its predecessor, the Highlander. Take your pick, because the difference, including the sticker price, is miniscule.

Basically a larger version

If you’ve loved the Highlander, there’s little doubt you will consider the new Highlander (it debuted in 2024) pretty grand. At its core, the Grand Highlander is basically a larger version of the popular SUV that’s been around for more than two decades. They are both mid-size, three row, crossover SUVs.

The Grand Highlander has a length of 201.4 inches compared to the Highlander’s 194.9 to 197.4 inches. Even though its larger, the Grand Highlander is no different than its predecessor – an SUV that seats seven to eight passengers, depending on its second-row makeup.

Compared with the Highlander, the Grand Highlander offers 5.5 more inches of third-row legroom. The extra space means the new Highlander can comfortably accommodate even 6-footers in its third row. And the Grand Highlander’s cargo space is 20.6 cubic feet behind the third row, among the largest in its class.

The venerable Highlander has historically received lots of attention. Traditionally, it’s one of the most highly rated midsize SUVs. It debuted in 2001 as a two-row, five-seat SUV, becoming an early example of a crossover SUV based on a car rather than a truck platform. In 2008, Toyota redesigned the Highlander to a three-row configuration.

Cost difference

As one might expect, the Grand Highlander costs more than its predecessor. However, the cost difference is minimal with the standard Grand Highlander starting at around $40,900, while the Highlander goes for roughly $39,600.

Both Highlanders share the same standard engine, a turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that produces 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. They are front-wheel drive SUVs that offer all-wheel drive as an option. Fuel economy is approximately 21-27 mpg and when properly equipped the SUVs can tow up to 5,000 pounds.

The Grand Highlander offers a solid ride around town and provides some maneuverability on challenging twisty roads, although not as much as the Highlander. The Grand Highlander does lose some steam in freeway situations with a full load of passengers.

Standard driver safety features for the Grand Highlander include pre-collision system with pedestrian detection, lane departure alert, lane tracing assist, blind spot monitor, star safety system, radar cruise control, and more.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 TOYOTA GRAND HIGHLANDER

Performance: turbocharged 2.4-liter, four-cylinder, 265 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 21-27 mpg

Price estimate: $40,900 to $54,100

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 7 years/100,000 miles; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Interior

Every version of the Grand Highlander has a standard 12.3-inch touchscreen. The kids will love its wide range of entertainment options. An optional rear-seat entertainment system lets passengers watch movies or play video games on two 11-inch screens located behind the front seats.

The Grand Highlander comes standard with 10-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, an eight-way power-adjustable passenger seat, and heated front seats. These are all optional items in the Highlander. Also standard for the Grand version is Wi-Fi hot spot, wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, wireless charging, and a 7-inch digital gauge cluster.

Toyota says the Grand Highlander’s leg room in the third row nearly matches its full-size Sequoia SUV. The Grand has 20.6 cubic feet of cargo space (Highlander has 16) behind the third row that extends to 57.9 cubic feet with the third row folded to the floor and 97.5 cubic feet with both rows down.

Larger and roomier than the Highlander, the 2025 Toyota Grand Highlander has impressive overall space, comfy seating in all three rows, and offers solid fuel economy.

