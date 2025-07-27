Honda Odyssey remains great carpool vehicle

Endearing and enduring top-notch people hauler



Roseville, Calif.- Not much has changed over the past three years with the Honda Odyssey. And frankly, it didn’t need altering.

The 2025 Honda Odyssey still offers lots of endearing characteristics, namely tons of interior space, modern safety and technology features, nimble handling, strong V6 engine, and lots of convenience.

Despite its upside, the Odyssey and all minivan popularity has diminished since the early 2000s. Although Odyssey sales increased in 2024 (80,293), that figure is less than half of the sales totals from 2005-7. The Odyssey exceeded sales of 100,000 or more for 19 straight years, with a high of 177,919 in 2006. Sales dipped to an all-time low of 47,615 in 2022.

Carpools, Active Lifestyle

Who’s to blame for the huge sales decrease? SUVs. Everyone seems to drive one these days, including large ones that have overtaken the minivan as people haulers that are often used as car-pooling vehicles, transporting kids to school and back.

Let’s face it, driving a minivan isn’t cool. I can argue that it never was for men, who have traditionally cringed at the thought of getting behind the wheel of a minivan. These days, even most women prefer an SUV over a minivan.

But if you’ve got multiple kids and carpooling is part of the weekly routine, the Odyssey is certainly a great way to go. The sliding side doors are a major plus and the cargo space is enormous. Minivans are also ideal for any person with an active lifestyle.

Lots to offer

The Odyssey still has lots to offer. One of its best qualities is seating. The front seats provide solid head and leg room and are comfy enough for long drives. The most talked about seating is the highly adaptable second row. It’s three separate seats that can also function as a single bench.

The Odyssey still has the “magic slide” second row, where the seats slide side to side and forward and back into various positions. One can slide the center seating section toward the front seats, placing a child closer to their parent. Captain’s chairs are also an option.

The third-row legroom is ideal for three kids and two adults can be comfortable as well. The second and third row can be lifted and lowered manually with ease, creating a huge 155.8 cubic foot storage area. With all three rows in use, there’s still 32.8 cubic feet that includes a deep well for storing multiple grocery bags.

The interior even has in-car intercom system (CabinTalk) at no additional cost. The system uses a microphone that can be heard in the rear of the vehicle via the speakers. It’s ideal for reprimanding a child without having to turn your head around and shout at them.

There’s only one engine with the Odyssey, an efficient 3.5-liter, V6 that generates 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The Odyssey is sneaky fast, going 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds. Fuel economy is adequate at 19-28 mpg.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 HONDA ODYSSEY

Performance: 3.5-liter, V6, 280 horsepower

Mileage estimate range: 19-28 mpg

Price: 41,900 to $50,900

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain 5 years/60,000 miles; corrosion 5 year/unlimited; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000 miles

Due to the precise steering, the Odyssey is easy to drive around town and there are no issues maneuvering into parking spaces, thanks to a helpful driver’s view of the front end. The Odyssey also provides a quiet ride; not that anyone really notices due to the constant chattering of kids.

Standard driver safety features include collision and road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning.

Even though current sales can’t match its glory days, the 2025 Honda Odyssey remains what it has always been – a top-notch people hauler.

