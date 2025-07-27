Subscribe
Monday, July 28, 2025
60.1 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
3 min.Read

Honda Odyssey remains great carpool vehicle

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Endearing and enduring top-notch people hauler


Roseville, Calif.- Not much has changed over the past three years with the Honda Odyssey. And frankly, it didn’t need altering.

The 2025 Honda Odyssey still offers lots of endearing characteristics, namely tons of interior space, modern safety and technology features, nimble handling, strong V6 engine, and lots of convenience.

Despite its upside, the Odyssey and all minivan popularity has diminished since the early 2000s. Although Odyssey sales increased in 2024 (80,293), that figure is less than half of the sales totals from 2005-7. The Odyssey exceeded sales of 100,000 or more for 19 straight years, with a high of 177,919 in 2006. Sales dipped to an all-time low of 47,615 in 2022.

Carpools, Active Lifestyle

interior view

Who’s to blame for the huge sales decrease? SUVs. Everyone seems to drive one these days, including large ones that have overtaken the minivan as people haulers that are often used as car-pooling vehicles, transporting kids to school and back.

Let’s face it, driving a minivan isn’t cool. I can argue that it never was for men, who have traditionally cringed at the thought of getting behind the wheel of a minivan. These days, even most women prefer an SUV over a minivan.

But if you’ve got multiple kids and carpooling is part of the weekly routine, the Odyssey is certainly a great way to go. The sliding side doors are a major plus and the cargo space is enormous. Minivans are also ideal for any person with an active lifestyle.

Lots to offer

The Odyssey still has lots to offer. One of its best qualities is seating. The front seats provide solid head and leg room and are comfy enough for long drives. The most talked about seating is the highly adaptable second row. It’s three separate seats that can also function as a single bench.

The Odyssey still has the “magic slide” second row, where the seats slide side to side and forward and back into various positions. One can slide the center seating section toward the front seats, placing a child closer to their parent. Captain’s chairs are also an option.

The third-row legroom is ideal for three kids and two adults can be comfortable as well. The second and third row can be lifted and lowered manually with ease, creating a huge 155.8 cubic foot storage area. With all three rows in use, there’s still 32.8 cubic feet that includes a deep well for storing multiple grocery bags.

The interior even has in-car intercom system (CabinTalk) at no additional cost. The system uses a microphone that can be heard in the rear of the vehicle via the speakers. It’s ideal for reprimanding a child without having to turn your head around and shout at them.

There’s only one engine with the Odyssey, an efficient 3.5-liter, V6 that generates 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. It’s paired with a smooth-shifting 10-speed automatic transmission and front-wheel drive. The Odyssey is sneaky fast, going 0-60 mph in 6.5 seconds. Fuel economy is adequate at 19-28 mpg.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 HONDA ODYSSEY

  • Performance: 3.5-liter, V6, 280 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate range: 19-28 mpg
  • Price: 41,900 to $50,900
  • Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain 5 years/60,000 miles; corrosion 5 year/unlimited; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000 miles

Due to the precise steering, the Odyssey is easy to drive around town and there are no issues maneuvering into parking spaces, thanks to a helpful driver’s view of the front end. The Odyssey also provides a quiet ride; not that anyone really notices due to the constant chattering of kids.

Standard driver safety features include collision and road departure mitigation, adaptive cruise control, lane keeping assist, and forward collision warning.

Even though current sales can’t match its glory days, the 2025 Honda Odyssey remains what it has always been – a top-notch people hauler.

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Local families needed...

Mendocino 2025

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Rocklin

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains. Outdoor Living departments in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rocklin and offer patio furniture, grills, and accessories.
Local Business and Community

Pinnacle @ Galleria Apartments in Roseville

Pinnacle at Galleria Apartments in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Kathrin’s Biergarten in Rocklin

Kathrin's Biergarten in Rocklin. German Biergarten, Restaurant and Brewery.
Auburn

Stove Out, Cash In Placer County: $2,500 or more to replace your old wood stove

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) is pleased to announce the opportunity for Placer County residents to receive an incentive to replace their old, high-polluting wood stove/insert with a cleaner-burning, more efficient device.
Natural Wellness

Exercise: The antidepressant you’re not taking

While the physical benefits of exercise are enormous, it's the mental clarity, vitality, and improved quality of life that keep people motivated to exercise day after day.

Topics

Local Business and Community

Green Acres Nursery & Supply in Rocklin

Green Acres Nursery & Supply has seven Sacramento area garden centers, offering annuals, perennials, trees, shrubs, pottery, lighting, irrigation & drainage parts, pond supplies and fountains. Outdoor Living departments in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Folsom, Rocklin and offer patio furniture, grills, and accessories.
Local Business and Community

Pinnacle @ Galleria Apartments in Roseville

Pinnacle at Galleria Apartments in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

Kathrin’s Biergarten in Rocklin

Kathrin's Biergarten in Rocklin. German Biergarten, Restaurant and Brewery.
Auburn

Stove Out, Cash In Placer County: $2,500 or more to replace your old wood stove

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Air Pollution Control District (PCAPCD) is pleased to announce the opportunity for Placer County residents to receive an incentive to replace their old, high-polluting wood stove/insert with a cleaner-burning, more efficient device.
Natural Wellness

Exercise: The antidepressant you’re not taking

While the physical benefits of exercise are enormous, it's the mental clarity, vitality, and improved quality of life that keep people motivated to exercise day after day.
Local Business and Community

Granite Bay Chinese Restaurant

Experience the best authentic and delicious Chinese at Granite Bay Chinese Restaurant. View our hours, explore our menu, and order online for convenient pickup or delivery near you!
Local Business and Community

Land Ocean Restaurant in Roseville

An Exceptional Restaurant Near the Galleria Land Ocean in Roseville, California offers an upscale yet relaxed dining experience conveniently located near the renowned Westfield Galleria.
Local Business and Community

Social Security Administration in Roseville

Social Security Administration (SSI) office in Roseville, Calif.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Making a Splash in Roseville at Steve Wallen Swim School

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Steve Wallen Swim School in Roseville teaches swim lessons and water safety for infants, kids, and adults of all skill levels.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!