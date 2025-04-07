Honda Pilot remains great midsize SUV choice

Reliable family hauler

Roseville, Calif. – Two years ago, the Honda Pilot was completely restyled and with slightly larger dimensions. Apparently, the company was satisfied with the changes, because the midsized SUV is essentially unchanged.

Part of the fourth generation, the 2025 Honda Pilot arrived minus the base LX model that the company decided to discontinue. In its place Honda added the Black Edition trim model. Note that the Sport base model sticker price has risen more than $3,000 from a year ago.

The winning formula hasn’t changed significantly since the Pilot was introduced in 2003. Why? Because it’s been so popular, offering versatility, comfort, efficiency, and a reputation for reliability.

Consistent seller

Pilot sales have been ridiculously consistent in its 22 years. Only three times has the SUV dipped below 100,000 in sales. It reached a high of 159,615 in 2018 and a year ago the total was 127,694. Virtual twins, the Kia Telluride and the Hyundai Palisades are the latest rivals that are challenging the Pilot in recent years.

Although the competition has increased, the reliable and well-rounded Honda Pilot has remained in the upper echelon for families seeking a dependable three-row midsize SUV. This year there are six trim models (Sport, EX-L, Touring, TrailSport, Elite, Black Edition).

The 2023 redesign included exterior and interior styling that helped modernize the Pilot, giving it a boxier, more rugged appeal with less curves. Although it primarily remains an appealing family-friendly SUV that has lots of storage and above-average performance, one version of the Pilot is capable of some off-road fun.

The TrailSport can handle light off-road duty due to its extra ground clearance (8.3 inches), an inch more than the standard Pilot. It’s a major plus in winter weather, providing increased traction when navigating snowy or icy roads. There are certainly better off-road vehicles, but the standard all-wheel drive TrailSport does offer some versatility.

Standard equipment for the TrailSport includes higher ground clearance, steel skid plates, all-terrain tires and off-road tuned suspension. Note that the TrailSport trim previously debuted on the Honda Passport.

Performance remains a strong selling point for the Pilot. The engine is a 3.5-liter, V6 that produces 285 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. The front-wheel drive Pilot (AWD is an option) goes 0-60 mph in 6.9 seconds and gets 19-27 mpg.

The Pilot comes standard with seven drive modes – Normal, Econ, Sport, Snow, Trail, Sand, and Tow. The maximum towing is 5,000 pounds when equipped with all-wheel drive.

Adding to the Pilot’s overall appeal is its ability to deliver a comfortable and composed ride. It offers reasonably precise steering and gives the driver a feeling of confidence in all situations. That includes an ability to maneuver on challenging roads, where the Pilot is steady and predictable.

Interior & Safety

The suite of driver safety assistance features includes forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, blind spot and rear cross traffic warning, lane departure mitigation, driver attention warning, adaptive cruise control, automatic high-beam headlamps, and lane centering system.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 HONDA PILOT

Performance: 3.5-liter, V6, 285 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 19-27 mpg

Price estimate: $40,300 to $54,600

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

There are some downsides to the Pilot. It comes standard with a smallish 7-inch touchscreen at a time when some rivals have screens that are nearly twice as large. Even the Pilot’s optional touchscreen is only 9 inches. Overall, technology is also a Pilot shortcoming, although we liked its simplicity and the many knobs for various functions.

Seating is comfortable in the first two rows. Second-row seating has been greatly improved by adding additional leg room. Even though third-row seating has increased slightly, it remains an uncomfortable place to sit for adults.

Space behind the third row is 18.6 cubic feet, among the best in the class. With the two rows folded to the floor, the Pilot offers a massive 111.8 cubic feet of cargo room.

The 2025 Honda Pilot remains a great choice if considering a three-row, midsize SUV. It’s a reliable family hauler that has a lot to offer.

related