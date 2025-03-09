One can refer to the Honda Civic hybrid as Mr. Reliable

Longtime standout in the compact vehicle class

Roseville, Calif.- It has such a fine reputation that one could safely refer to the venerable Honda Civic as Mr. Reliable! I should know, my 1982 Civic traveled over 200,000 miles before I finally got another vehicle 16 years later.

Historically, this longtime standout in the compact vehicle class has earned its reputation for being well made, affordable, reliable and fuel efficient. It’s not just me, many Civic owners have surpassed the 200,000-mile mark, demonstrating the model’s long-term value.

And it’s durable – the Civic’s average annual repair cost is approximately $368, which is relatively low compared to some other similar brands. No wonder the Civic’s largest sales year in the U.S. was a whopping 377,286 (2017) and all-time global sales since its unveiling in 1972 has exceeded 28 million.

Fuel efficiency

Honda offers the standard gas-powered Civic and since 2002 has typically had a hybrid version in the U.S. We test drove the new 2025 Honda Civic hybrid and came away quite impressed. The biggest selling point is the fuel efficiency. Visiting the pumps will be an occasional thing because the hybrid’s turbocharged engine gets 47-50 mpg and has a range of 519 miles on a full tank.

After discontinuing the Civic hybrid from 2016 to 2024, the folks at Honda have reintroduced it with some ambitious goals. The company hopes the hybrid version can reach 40 percent of total Civic sales in the U.S. All versions of the 2025 Civic received revisions – updated grille, front-end styling and an infotainment system that incorporates some Google-based services like voice assistant that can modify several car settings.

Offered in a sedan or hatchback, the Civic hybrid features an engine upgrade over the standard gas-powered model (2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 150 horsepower). The lone hybrid powertrain has two electric motors that combine with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder to produce 200 horsepower and 232 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in roughly 6.5 seconds – that’s significantly quicker than most other small sedans or hybrids.

Like the gas-powered Civic, the front-wheel drive hybrid delivers a well-balanced ride that’s smooth and quick. It’s enjoyable to drive around town and can handle itself well on the freeway or maneuvering on a challenging country road. It has regenerative braking, so the battery is recharging when the engine is running.

Every version of the Civic has driver safety features that include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane departure warning, lane keeping assistance, and adaptive cruise control.

AT A GLANCE – 2022 HONDA CIVIC HYBRID

Performance: two electric motors, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 200 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 47-50 mpg; 33-42 mpg

Price estimate: $28,800 to $32,950

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

The hybrid has an attractive cabin that is roomy and comfortable. The front seat has good leg and head room. The backseat is fine for legroom, but taller passengers may be troubled by the sloping roofline. There’s 14.8 cubic feet of trunk space in the sedan, while the hatchback is much larger at 24.5 cubes.

We’re not big fans of the small 7-inch touchscreen, but it is simplified and easy to master. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard on all Civics.

The 2025 Honda Civic hybrid is a good choice in the compact class, offering a combination of practicality, solid performance and excellent fuel economy.

