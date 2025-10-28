Subscribe
Saturday, November 1, 2025
68.8 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Car ReviewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

No decline with Honda CR-V hybrid

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Honda CR-V Hybrid Adds TrailSport Trim, Keeps Sales Momentum Strong

Roseville, Calif. – There’s been considerable speculation the venerable Honda CR-V has lost some of its appeal. Don’t believe the naysayers.

For proof, check the sales figures. The coveted compact crossover SUV has sales between roughly 304,000 to 384,000 in 11 of the past 12 years. That one “down year” was 245,003 in 2022. However, the CR-V bounced back with sales of 361,457 in 2023 and 363,288 a year ago. Only long-time competitor Toyota RAV-4 can touch the CR-V for total sales.

To enhance its appeal, the 2026 Honda CR-V has added the TrailSport hybrid trim to its lineup. Hoping to appeal to the off-road crowd, the TrailSport features a revised front end, all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, and appealing black exterior accents. Oddly, it doesn’t get more ground clearance (8.2 inches) than the standard CR-V and falls short of being a genuine off-roader.

After finding success in European markets, the hybrid version of the CR-V became a 2020 option in the U.S and has been embraced ever since.

Hybrid

Hybrid electric vehicles are powered by an internal combustion engine and one or more electric motors, using the energy that’s battery stored. Unlike a true EV, hybrids can’t be plugged in to charge the battery. Instead, the battery is charged through regenerative braking and by the internal combustion engine.

The CR-V hybrid was redesigned in 2023 and is larger than its predecessors. The wheelbase has grown, giving the popular hybrid even more rear legroom and overall space than ever before.

When choosing between a hybrid CR-V and the gas-powered one, there are some differences. The hybrid has a bit more performance and gets better gas mileage. For price-conscious buyers, the standard CR-V starts at approximately $30,900, while the hybrid goes for around $35,700.

The CR-V hybrid has two electric motors that combine with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine to generate 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 7.9 seconds and is a standout in fuel economy – 36-43 mpg. Note the TrailSport gets an estimated 33-38 mpg.

Traditionally, the CR-V hybrid has delivered a composed ride that is solid in all types of driving situations. And the 2026 model is no different. All versions of the SUV offer multiple drive modes – Normal, Sport, Econ, and Snow.

Safety

Standard driver safety features include forward collision and lane departure warning, lane keeping and traffic jam assist, collision mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, and more.

AT A GLANCE – 2026 HONDA CR-V HYBRID

  • Performance: two electric motors, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 204 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 36-43 mph
  • Price estimate: $35,700 to $42,300
  • Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Interior

Just because it’s a small SUV doesn’t mean the CR-V lacks adequate space. The well-designed cabin has a roomy interior for its five passengers – both front and back seat folks have considerable leg and head room. The cargo area measures 36.3 cubic feet, a bit smaller than the gas-powered model (39.3).

Although we prefer a larger touchscreen, the standard 9-inch screen responds quickly and offers good visuals. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a wireless charging pad come standard. Rear passengers can charge their phones with two USB-C charge ports.

Despite some recent criticisms, there’s no decline in the 2026 Honda CR-V hybrid. It offers a bit more acceleration and better fuel economy than the gas-powered version and its success in terms of sales dwarfs all other competitors except the RAV-4.

Now in Roseville!

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Trending

California News Updates

November 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn is here and has brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season
Roseville News

Sweet Smiles, Not Cavities: Halloween Candy Tips from Dentists

Roseville, Calif.- Halloween is here!. It's a fun-filled holiday that children really enjoy, especially after going around their neighborhood trick-or-treating, then arriving home to cherish their large assortment of candy.
Rocklin News

Volunteers Pack 412,000 Meals in Rocklin for Malnourished Children

Rocklin, Calif. - Nearly 2,000 volunteers packed 412,128 meals for malnourished children at the 15th annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack, held Oct. 16-18,
Roseville News

Placer SPCA: Halloween Tips to Protect your Pets

Roseville, CA - Pet owners' goals should be to take all of the necessary steps to minimize these potential hazards, keep your pet secure at home, and ensure a safe and fun Halloween for all."
Roseville News

Roseville Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters

Roseville, Calif.- Autumn leaves have begun changing colors and the crisp, cool mornings have arrived in Roseville. Halloween and the holiday season is upon us.

Topics

California News Updates

November 2025 at California’s 10 largest reservoirs

Folsom, Calif.- Autumn is here and has brought along welcome precipitation to begin the season as most major reservoirs in California are sitting above average heading into the critical rainy season
Roseville News

Sweet Smiles, Not Cavities: Halloween Candy Tips from Dentists

Roseville, Calif.- Halloween is here!. It's a fun-filled holiday that children really enjoy, especially after going around their neighborhood trick-or-treating, then arriving home to cherish their large assortment of candy.
Rocklin News

Volunteers Pack 412,000 Meals in Rocklin for Malnourished Children

Rocklin, Calif. - Nearly 2,000 volunteers packed 412,128 meals for malnourished children at the 15th annual Placer Feed My Starving Children MobilePack, held Oct. 16-18,
Roseville News

Placer SPCA: Halloween Tips to Protect your Pets

Roseville, CA - Pet owners' goals should be to take all of the necessary steps to minimize these potential hazards, keep your pet secure at home, and ensure a safe and fun Halloween for all."
Roseville News

Roseville Halloween safety tips for drivers and trick-or-treaters

Roseville, Calif.- Autumn leaves have begun changing colors and the crisp, cool mornings have arrived in Roseville. Halloween and the holiday season is upon us.
Roseville News

Halloween safety tips from the Roseville Police Department

Roseville, Calif.-  It's the time of year for fall festivals, trunk-or-treats, and Halloween parties. We should all recognize the fact that most of the year we should tell our kids not to take candy from strangers.
Local Business and Community

Sierra in Roseville

Active & Outdoor Apparel, Footwear & Gear from Top Brands. Find vast selection, epic brands and teeny tiny prices on everything you need for running, hiking, yoga, biking, camping and more.
Roseville News

Placer United Girls Cup Returns to Roseville and Local Area

Roseville, Calif. - The Placer United Girls Cup returns to Placer Valley this weekend, bringing together more than 90 teams and 2,500 players for three days of competitive youth soccer. The event kicks off Friday afternoon, Oct. 24, and runs through Sunday, Oct. 26

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

California Fence and Patio serving Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Loomis, Calif. - California Fence & Patio is proud of their reputation as the premier fencing and patio cover contractor in the Roseville,, Sacramento and Placer County region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!