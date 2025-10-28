No decline with Honda CR-V hybrid

Honda CR-V Hybrid Adds TrailSport Trim, Keeps Sales Momentum Strong

Roseville, Calif. – There’s been considerable speculation the venerable Honda CR-V has lost some of its appeal. Don’t believe the naysayers.

For proof, check the sales figures. The coveted compact crossover SUV has sales between roughly 304,000 to 384,000 in 11 of the past 12 years. That one “down year” was 245,003 in 2022. However, the CR-V bounced back with sales of 361,457 in 2023 and 363,288 a year ago. Only long-time competitor Toyota RAV-4 can touch the CR-V for total sales.

To enhance its appeal, the 2026 Honda CR-V has added the TrailSport hybrid trim to its lineup. Hoping to appeal to the off-road crowd, the TrailSport features a revised front end, all-wheel drive, all-terrain tires, and appealing black exterior accents. Oddly, it doesn’t get more ground clearance (8.2 inches) than the standard CR-V and falls short of being a genuine off-roader.

After finding success in European markets, the hybrid version of the CR-V became a 2020 option in the U.S and has been embraced ever since.

Hybrid

Hybrid electric vehicles are powered by an internal combustion engine and one or more electric motors, using the energy that’s battery stored. Unlike a true EV, hybrids can’t be plugged in to charge the battery. Instead, the battery is charged through regenerative braking and by the internal combustion engine.

The CR-V hybrid was redesigned in 2023 and is larger than its predecessors. The wheelbase has grown, giving the popular hybrid even more rear legroom and overall space than ever before.

When choosing between a hybrid CR-V and the gas-powered one, there are some differences. The hybrid has a bit more performance and gets better gas mileage. For price-conscious buyers, the standard CR-V starts at approximately $30,900, while the hybrid goes for around $35,700.

The CR-V hybrid has two electric motors that combine with a 2.0-liter, four-cylinder engine to generate 204 horsepower and 247 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 7.9 seconds and is a standout in fuel economy – 36-43 mpg. Note the TrailSport gets an estimated 33-38 mpg.

Traditionally, the CR-V hybrid has delivered a composed ride that is solid in all types of driving situations. And the 2026 model is no different. All versions of the SUV offer multiple drive modes – Normal, Sport, Econ, and Snow.

Safety

Standard driver safety features include forward collision and lane departure warning, lane keeping and traffic jam assist, collision mitigation, traffic sign recognition, adaptive cruise control, and more.

AT A GLANCE – 2026 HONDA CR-V HYBRID

Performance: two electric motors, 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 204 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 36-43 mph

Price estimate: $35,700 to $42,300

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 3 years/36,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Interior

Just because it’s a small SUV doesn’t mean the CR-V lacks adequate space. The well-designed cabin has a roomy interior for its five passengers – both front and back seat folks have considerable leg and head room. The cargo area measures 36.3 cubic feet, a bit smaller than the gas-powered model (39.3).

Although we prefer a larger touchscreen, the standard 9-inch screen responds quickly and offers good visuals. Wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and a wireless charging pad come standard. Rear passengers can charge their phones with two USB-C charge ports.

Despite some recent criticisms, there’s no decline in the 2026 Honda CR-V hybrid. It offers a bit more acceleration and better fuel economy than the gas-powered version and its success in terms of sales dwarfs all other competitors except the RAV-4.

