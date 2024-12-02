Iconic Ford Mustang still has many admirers

Celebrated and cherished American vehicle since 1964

Roseville, Calif.- Despite being a cherished American vehicle for six decades, the iconic Ford Mustang doesn’t appeal to everyone.

Sales of the Mustang hit a six-decade low (44,322) in 2022, marking the seventh straight year that Mustang sales dropped. After 14 consecutive years of sales between 116,000 and 166,000, Mustang sales has failed to break the 100,000-mark in 14 of the past 16 years.

We got behind the wheel of the 2025 Ford Mustang in late November (2024) and found the American pony/muscle car still draws admiring eyes. Its signature engine growl still exists, although newer models might use technology to enhance or even artificially create the noise, particularly with the newer EcoBoost (turbocharged) engine that we sampled.

High performance fun

One year after arriving with a redesign, the Mustang could exceed 60,000 in sales for 2024. While it does receive criticism – some say it provides only “cheap thrills” – two of its longtime muscle-car rivals will be gone at the end of the year.

Moving forward, the Dodge Challenger will be produced as an electric vehicle only and the Chevy Camaro disappears this year after taking a final victory lap.

There has never been an issue of mistaken identity with the Mustang. It still features a long hood and sloping fastback, which combine to give it an aggressive appeal. Rivals have come and gone (and returned again) – most notably the Challenger and the Camaro.

While its rivals are gone, the Mustang returns with its longtime appeal intact. It’s still a high-performance coupe that’s tons of fun to drive, affordable and sexy. And though muscle cars aren’t known as being high tech, the latest version of the Mustang gets solid marks for its new interior features.

7th generation Mustang

The seventh Mustang generation redesign a year ago added a more modern interior layout, larger screens and updated exterior styling with all-new body panels except the roof and front pillars. Performance was marginally increased as well.

Performance is typically the starting point for anyone interested in purchasing a Mustang. For pure speed, the optional Mustang GT is the best choice. The engine is a 5.0-liter, V8 that generates 480 horsepower and 418 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in a brisk 4.6 seconds.

The EcoBoost version is a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder that produces 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 in 6.3 seconds and has better fuel economy than the V8 – 23-33 mpg vs. 14-23 mpg. Both engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Enjoyment is a term that typically describes driving a Mustang. Even without the optional high-performance summer tires, the Mustang takes corners well and provides impressive stability and feedback for the driver. The non-adjustable suspension helps alleviate most road irregularities.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 FORD MUSTANG

Performance: turbocharged 2.3-liter, four-cylinder, 315 horsepower; 5.0-liter, V8, 480 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 23-33 mpg; 14-23 mpg

Price estimate: $31,920 to $61,980

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Interior

Every Mustang is equipped with a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch touchscreen. In the past, the steering wheel was overcrowded with controls, but Ford has eliminated many of them to avoid excessive driver distraction. Standard features include wireless Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition, and smartphone integration

Despite being a sports car, the front seats provide solid support and will likely be fine on extended trips. The same can’t be said for the back seat where only children will find any comfort due to the confined leg room and lack of overall space. The trunk space is 13.5 cubic-feet, large enough to fit two golf bags.

The 2025 Ford Mustang will extend the coupe’s long run of being a sports car that has a classic style and delivers exciting performance. Even though sales have dipped in recent years, it remains a celebrated car with many admirers.

related