Monday, August 25, 2025
68.3 F
Roseville
2025 Ford Mustang
Car Reviews
3 min.Read

Ford Mustang sales continue nosedive

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels

Fun to drive, affordable and sexy

Roseville, Calif. – An American icon is losing its mass appeal. One of America’s most celebrated classic cars for roughly 60 years, fewer Mustangs are being sold these days.

The engine growl is still omnipresent and the distinctive long hood and sloping fastback also remain, but the sales figures keep decreasing. Mustang purchases were 47,212 in 2024, its worst sales year in the U.S. since 2005. And those distressing figures came in a redesign year.

Introduced in 1964

The company did little to improve the 2025 Ford Mustang. There are no significant changes this year, part of the seventh Mustang generation. However, no need for Mustang enthusiasts to get overly concerned just yet. Ford has made a commitment to keep the iconic muscle car in its fleet for the foreseeable future.

Despite the sales decline in eight of the past nine years, the essentials remain virtually the same for the Mustang. It’s still a high performance, distinctive coupe that’s tons of fun to drive, affordable and sexy. And though muscle cars aren’t known as being high tech, the latest version of the Mustang gets good marks for its revamped interior features.

When introduced in 1964, the Mustang quickly became a car for people who craved performance and wanted to be noticed. Some things never change. We observed people checking out our attractive ride. The identifiable engine roar still draws attention and so does the affordable price tag (roughly $31,900) of the base Mustang.

Last year’s redesign added an interior with a more modern layout, larger screens and updated exterior styling with all-new body panels, except the roof and front pillars. Performance was marginally increased as well.

Ford calls the revamped interior a “fighter-jet inspired” design. The company replaced a traditional analog dashboard layout with a fully digital setup. Every Mustang is equipped with a 12.4-inch digital instrument cluster and a 13.2-inch touchscreen. The fully digital dashboard is aided by many features located on the steering wheel.

Despite being a sports car, the front seats provide solid support and will be just fine on extended trips. The same can’t be said for the back seat where only children will find any true comfort due to the confined leg room and overall space. The wide cargo area measures 13.5 cubic-feet and is large enough to fit two golf bags.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 FORD MUSTANG

  • Performance: turbocharged 2.3-liter, four-cylinder, 315 horsepower; 5.0-liter, eight-cylinder, 480 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 23-33 mpg; 14-23 mpg
  • Price estimate: $31,900 to $63,100
  • Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Performance

Performance is typically the starting point for anyone interested in purchasing a Mustang. We drove the EcoBoost version (Ford’s name for turbocharged), a 2.3-liter, four-cylinder that produces 315 horsepower and 350 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 in 6.3 seconds and has better fuel economy than the V8 – 23-33 vs. 14-23 mpg.

For pure speed, the optional Mustang GT is the best choice. The engine is a 5.0-liter, eight-cylinder that generates 480 horsepower and 415 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in a brisk 4.6 seconds. Last year the V8 engine was improved, gaining 30 horsepower. Both engines are mated to a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Total enjoyment is a term that typically describes driving a Mustang. Even without the optional high-performance summer tires, the Mustang takes corners well and provides impressive stability and feedback for the driver. Note that if the engine noise isn’t your jam, Ford created a “quiet mode” feature to reduce the noise.

The 2025 Ford Mustang has enjoyed a long run as a stellar sports car that delivers performance and style. Even though sales have dipped in recent years, it remains a celebrated car that still has many admirers.

