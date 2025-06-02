Ford Maverick makes a small truck – and it’s a good one

Solid performer with some muscle

Roseville, Calif. – It’s difficult being in the overwhelming shadow of a celebrated group of trucks. But that’s the task facing the Ford Maverick, which was first introduced in June 2021.

When most people think of Ford trucks, the F Series is what comes to mind. The legendary F Series includes the F-150, F-250 and F-350 models. These are big, bulky full-size trucks that are known for their heavy-duty qualities. The flagship F-150 has been the best-selling truck in the U.S. for more than four decades.

Although difficult to make a name for itself, the Maverick is proving it’s no slouch. Sales of the compact car-based pickup truck reached 118,368 last year and judging from our time spent with the 2025 Ford Maverick, that figure is in jeopardy of being passed.

Optional hybrid engine

Its manageable size and agreeable price are two of the Mavericks’ major lures. But for many, the main attraction is the optional hybrid engine that gets a whopping 35-42 mpg. It’s equipped with a 13.8-gallon gas tank that allows the Maverick to go more than 500 miles before requiring a fill up.

For a small truck, the Maverick can deliver some muscle. It hauls up to 2,000 pounds, and if equipped with an optional 4K Tow Package, that total doubles to 4,000 pounds. The Maverick has a maximum payload capacity of 1,500 pounds – not bad for a truck that weighs between 3,674 to 3,856 pounds.

Trim models

Built on the same platform as the Ford Escape and Bronco Sport, the Maverick is offered in five trim models (XL, XLT, Lariat, Tremor, Lobo). It has only one primary rival – the similarly car-based Hyundai Santa Cruz

The Maverick’s standard engine is a turbocharged (Ford calls it EcoBoost) 2.0-liter, four-cylinder that generates 250 horsepower and 277 pound-feet of torque. It’s peppy and fun to drive, going 0-60 mph in 5.9 seconds, making it quicker than many pickups. The turbo’s fuel economy (23-30 mpg) obviously can’t compare to the hybrid engine.

The hybrid features an electric motor that combines with 2.5-liter, four-cylinder to produce 191 horsepower and 155 pound-feet of torque. It’s slower than the turbo model, yet still goes a respectable 0-60 mph in 7.7 seconds.

Due to its size, the Maverick is naturally easier to maneuver in tight spaces than larger trucks. The steering is responsive and we liked how it handled in tight turns. Standard driver safety features include lane-keeping system (lane-keeping alert, lane-keeping aid), adaptive cruise control, rearview camera, and automatic high-beam headlights.

AT A GLANCE: 2025 FORD MAVERICK

Performance: turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-cylinder, 250 horsepower; hybrid electric motor, 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 191 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 23-30 mpg; 35-42 mpg

Price estimate: $28,200 to $41,500

Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; Drivetrain: 5 years/60,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/60,000; Corrosion: 5 years/unlimited

Inside

The Maverick interior got a nice upgrade this year, adding a standard 13.2-inch touchscreen infotainment system, replacing the 8-inch one. Overall, the interior is simplistic – there aren’t a lot of buttons and getting accustomed to the limited technology isn’t time consuming.

The front seats are firm, supportive and provide generous head and leg room, even for taller occupants. Leg room is limited in the back row for anyone but kids. The Maverick bed measures 54.4 inches in length and 53.3 inches in width. The cargo volume is 33.3 cubic feet.

If the F Series is too much truck, consider going much smaller with the 2025 Ford Maverick. It delivers solid performance, is large enough for average hauling, and the starting price may suit your budget.

