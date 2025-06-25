Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Sacramento, Calif.- The Sacramento Area Council of Governments (SACOG) is pleased to announce that the draft 2025 Blueprint and Environmental Impact Report (EIR), the region’s long-range transportation and land use plan, has been released for public review and comment. The drafts are now available for public review and comments will be taken until August 8, 2025. View the Draft 2025 Blueprint and EIR below.

A Path for Growth to 2050 for the Sacramento Region

By the year 2050, it is expected the region will add 580,000 new residents, 278,000 new homes, and 263,000 new jobs, while investing more than $40 billion in multi-modal transportation improvements. The 2025 Blueprint lays out a plan for how the region’s six counties and 22 cities will work together to create a vibrant, inclusive and resilient region that meets the needs of current and future residents while preserving the environment for future generations.

- Advertisement - THIS WEEKEND in ROSEVILLE!

“We have to work together to build a region that works for both our existing and future residents,” said Darren Suen, chair of the SACOG Board of Directors and councilmember for the City of Elk Grove, “The 2025 Blueprint is our playbook for how cities and counties will collaborate, and ultimately helps setup the region for success to attract more grants and investments.”

Feedback

Community members are invited to review the draft plan and provide their feedback by August 8, 2025. To view the draft plan below and EIR, visit SACOG’s website.

Roseville Highlights

Editor notes…

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:

Commercial Corridors Project

Roseville created three new specific plans to allow significant new multifamily housing along Douglas-Harding, Douglas-Sunrise, and Atlantic Streets. ​ This effort includes reduced parking standards, added flexibility in design standards, and projects allowed by right, making it easier to develop housing. ​

Precision Manufacturing Investments

Roseville is a hub for precision manufacturing, with major investments like Bosch’s $1.9 billion retrofit and expansion of its semiconductor production facility. ​ This project is expected to create 700 jobs and drive economic growth in the region. ​

Dry Creek Greenway Trail

Roseville is part of the Dry Creek Greenway East trail project, which will connect neighborhoods, parks, and schools, providing safe and comfortable walking, cycling, and rolling options for residents. ​

These initiatives align with the Blueprint’s goals of creating vibrant places, improving transportation options, and fostering economic growth. ​

related

Blueprint Draft