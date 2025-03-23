Subscribe
Sunday, June 29, 2025
93.7 F
Roseville
Mazda CX-5
Car ReviewsRoseville News
2 min.Read

Mazda CX-5 among top-tier compact crossover SUVs

Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
By Jeffrey Weidel - Weidel on Wheels
Very capable compact crossover SUV

Roseville, Calif.- It only took this compact crossover SUV four years to earn its place among the top-tier of its class.

Since cracking the 100,000 mark in U.S. sales four years after inception, the Mazda CX-5 hasn’t slipped back over the past decade. Last year the sales total reached 134,088.

The numbers reveal the story – the CX-5 has risen to a rung just below the two longtime class heavyweights – Toyota RAV4 and Honda CR-V, which had combined sales of approximately 698,500 in 2024.

Competition with one of its own

We feel the CX-5 is also in competition with one of its own – the CX-50. Mazda debuted the marginally larger, slightly pricier CX-50 in 2023, but didn’t scale back on the CX-5 to make way for the new SUV. The CX-50 is clearly welcome – its sales have more than tripled to a high of 73,358 in 2024.

interior view

Should its popularity continue, the 2025 Mazda CX-5 will remain the company’s top-selling vehicle. Extremely reliable since its 2012 unveiling, the CX-5 offers a sleek design, an impressive combination of driving enjoyment, power and versatility, and is offered at a reasonable price.

New this year is bringing the base model price down to approximately $28,600, eliminating the S Premium trim, and giving the Carbon Edition wireless smartphone charging and connectivity. Note the starting price for the CX-50 is roughly $30,400.

Performance & Handling

When paired with the optional turbocharged engine, the CX-5 is one of the sportiest SUVs in its class. It has a turbo 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that generates 227 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque. We were totally impressed with the power-on-demand it delivered. It goes 0-60 mph in 6.6 seconds, but the fuel economy is underwhelming at 22-27 mpg.

The standard CX-5 engine is not nearly as powerful as the turbo model. It’s a 2.5-liter, four-cylinder that produces 187 horsepower and 185-pound feet of torque. Immediate freeway passing capability and climbing steep hills can be an issue. It goes 0-60 mph in 8.5 seconds, yet is more fuel efficient than the turbo engine, getting 26-31 mpg.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 MAZDA CX-5

  • Performance: 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 187 horsepower; turbocharged 2.5-liter, four-cylinder, 227 horsepower
  • Mileage estimate: 26-31 mpg; 22-27 mpg
  • Price estimate: $28,600 to $40,700
  • Warranty: 3 years/36,000 miles; drivetrain 5 years/60,000 miles; roadside assistance 3 years/36,000; corrosion 5 years/unlimited

The smartly designed SUV receives high marks for its driving acumen because it handles like a well-behaved sedan. It features responsive steering, a smooth ride and under-control handling on challenging roads. It’s also quiet, with wind and tire noise only heard at highway speeds.

Interior & Safety

Driver safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, blind-spot and rear-seat alert warning, traffic sign recognition, driver attention alert, lane departure mitigation, high beam control, parking sensors, and adaptive cruise control.

The interior gets mostly good marks, thanks to its upscale design and using quality materials. The 10.25-inch display screen is user-friendly and the navigation system is easy to grasp. The cabin is suited well for the driver, who has all controls within an easy reach. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto integration are standard features.

The CX-5 is spacious and comfortable up front. The rear seating is cozy and can accommodate three children or two adults – three is a tight squeeze. The cargo area is generous, providing 29.1 cubic feet of space that expands to 59.3 cubes with the second row folded down.

With some modest improvements over the past year, we expect the 2025 Mazda CX-5 will continue to rise in esteem as a very capable compact crossover SUV that is a good option for people who don’t want a RAV-4 or CX-R.

Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

