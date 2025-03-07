Subscribe
Thursday, June 12, 2025
creek running through West Roseville offers ideal breeding grounds for mosquitoes
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Mosquito activity in Roseville on the rise during warm weather

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer Mosquito and Vector Control District

Tips to limit the impact of winter mosquitoes

Roseville, Calif. – According to the Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District, mosquitoes that emerge during warm spells during the winter are not the species known to be effective in transmitting West Nile virus.

In the fall, these mosquitoes seek shelter in protected places such as attics, outbuildings, covered patios, and shaded doorways where they hibernate over the colder winter months.  They emerge on warmer winter days, and if daytime temperatures drop, they are likely to return to their overwintering shelters.

“Adult mosquito control methods during the summer months are not as appropriate or effective during the winter because of the weather and mosquito behavior during this time of year”

PCMVD
To best limit the impact of winter mosquitoes, the District strongly recommends the following:

  • Use an effective mosquito repellent
  • Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk
  • Keep doors closed and window screens in good repair

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District is constantly working to improve prevention and public education methods to address this seasonal problem.  For more information, contact the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District at (888) 768-2343 or visit www.placermosquito.org.

Roseville News

Roseville Summer Youth Bus Pass: Just $10

Roseville, Calif. - This summer, kids in southern Placer County can zip all around town with the Summer Youth Bus Pass. The Summer Youth Bus Pass is the perfect way to get to summer jobs, the mall, movies, and other summer activities.
Local Business and Community

Blue House Korean BBQ in Roseville

Blue House Korean BBQ on Douglas Blvd in Roseville, Calif.
Local Business and Community

CycleLife in Rocklin

Elevate your indoor cycling experience at CycleLife in Rocklin. CycleLife is the newest premium group indoor cycling studio in the area. We offer spin classes & a variety of cycling group sessions. Indoor cycling class is a great way to get fit & enjoy a fun workout. Come visit CycleLife here in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Taqueria Roberto Mexican Food in Rocklin

Authentic Mexican Food where breakfast, ​lunch and dinner is served all day.
Roseville News

Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 3

Roseville, Calif. – Today in part 3 of a 3-part series on the City of Roseville’s pursuit of technological excellence, guest contributor Ivan Farkas highlights Roseville's recent tech achievements and awards.

Lincoln

$3.7M cleanup coming to former Lincoln gun range

Lincoln, Calif. - The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently took action to approve plans and specifications for lead remediation of the former Lincoln Gun Range, and authorized staff to bid the project out to contractors for up to $3.7 million.
Auburn

PCWA approves $5.5M contract to replace critical I-80 pipeline crossings

Auburn, Calif. - The Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors has approved a $5.5 million contract to replace some of the region's most vulnerable pipeline crossings beneath Interstate 80. The work will launch the first phase of PCWA's I-80 Pipeline Crossing Replacement Project,
Roseville News

Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Roseville, Calif. - The City of Roseville's Miner's Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day

