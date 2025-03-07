Mosquito activity in Roseville on the rise during warm weather

Tips to limit the impact of winter mosquitoes

Roseville, Calif. – According to the Placer County Mosquito and Vector Control District, mosquitoes that emerge during warm spells during the winter are not the species known to be effective in transmitting West Nile virus.

In the fall, these mosquitoes seek shelter in protected places such as attics, outbuildings, covered patios, and shaded doorways where they hibernate over the colder winter months. They emerge on warmer winter days, and if daytime temperatures drop, they are likely to return to their overwintering shelters.

“Adult mosquito control methods during the summer months are not as appropriate or effective during the winter because of the weather and mosquito behavior during this time of year” PCMVD

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

To best limit the impact of winter mosquitoes, the District strongly recommends the following:

Use an effective mosquito repellent

Limit outdoor activity at dawn and dusk

Keep doors closed and window screens in good repair

The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District is constantly working to improve prevention and public education methods to address this seasonal problem. For more information, contact the Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District at (888) 768-2343 or visit www.placermosquito.org.

related