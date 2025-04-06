Subscribe
Monday, April 7, 2025
58.4 F
Roseville
Roseville News
1 min.Read

City of Roseville seeks nominations for Sylvia Besana Community Volunteer Award

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Recognizes individuals who display a commitment to community service

Roseville, Calif.- Do you know a youth or adult who is making a difference in the Roseville community through volunteerism? Nominate them to be recognized with the Sylvia Besana Community Volunteer Award, sponsored by the City of Roseville.

Volunteers play a vital role in maintaining a vibrant and healthy community. Whether it’s mentoring and teaching, community engagement or selfless acts of service, their passionate and commitment to improving the lives of those around them help make Roseville a thriving place to live, work and play.

Who was Sylvia Besana?

Sylvia Besana

Sylvia Besana was a life-long Roseville resident who exemplified the meaning of volunteerism. An educator, counselor and avid community leader, Sylvia spent the greater part of her life giving back to the community and making a difference through her continued commitment to service. The Sylvia Besana Community Volunteer Award is a tribute to her and to her lifetime of community service.

This annual award recognizes individuals in the Roseville community who display a commitment to community service, serve as role models by inspiriting others to make a difference and who display leadership, excellence and integrity through volunteer service.

Nomination period

Nominations are open now during the month of April, coinciding with National Volunteer Month. The winner will be announced in May and recognized at a future City Council meeting. You can view a list of past winners here. (Download nomination form below)

Eligibility criteria and Deadline

  • Nominees must live or volunteer within an organization in the City of Roseville.
  • Volunteer service must have been completed during the 2023 calendar year.

Submit your nomination form to [email protected] or deliver to:

City of Roseville
City Clerk’s Office
311 Vernon Street
Roseville, CA 95678

The deadline to submit a nomination is 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 30.

Sylvia-Besana-Award-FormDownload

Topics

