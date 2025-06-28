Subscribe
Saturday, June 28, 2025
Roseville News
Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

Staff
By Staff
Placer SPCA
Impact, community recognition, and major milestones

Roseville, Calif. – Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.

Now in its 52nd year of service, Placer SPCA continues to expand its lifesaving mission while supporting the growing needs of animals and the people who love them.

“In our 52nd year of caring for animals in Placer County, we strengthened our commitment to keeping animals safe, healthy, and on the path to forever homes,” said Leilani Fratis, CEO of Placer SPCA. “Thank you to every adopter, volunteer, donor, supporter, and staff member who made this year’s achievements possible. We celebrate an exceptional year behind us and continue to dream of great years to come.”

2024 by the numbers

  • 2,335 animals found loving forever homes
  • 408 lost pets were reunited with their families
  • 2,030 animals received spay/neuter surgery before being adopted
  • 840 animals received critical care through the Guardian Angel Program
  • $354,025 raised through the Placer SPCA Thrift Store, powered by 85 volunteers
  • More than 70,000 volunteer hours supported the organization’s mission

Key Highlights from 2024 include

  • Breaking ground on a new Veterinary and Foster Care Center, an 8,800-square-foot facility that will dramatically expand Placer SPCA’s capacity to provide advanced medical care for shelter and community animals
  • Caring for animals with complex needs, including 110 rescued rabbits and numerous urgent surgeries
  • Heartwarming reunions, including Rayne Beau-a lost cat found in Yellowstone and reunited with his family in Salinas
  • Community recognition, with Placer SPCA receiving Style Magazine’s awards for Best Charitable Organization, Best Place to Volunteer, and Best Thrift Store, along with congressional recognition from Representative Kevin Kiley

Through every challenge and every success, our mission remained clear: to enhance the lives of companion animals and support the human-animal bond.

The full 2024 Annual Report is available below.

Annual-Report-2024Download

To learn more about Placer SPCA’s programs and services, visit placerspca.org or call (916) 782-7722.

Roseville News

Fleming’s Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar in Roseville opens Monday

Roseville, Calif. - Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar is opening its newest restaurant this summer in Roseville at 1101 Galleria Blvd, offering its signature USDA prime steaks and exceptional collection of wines in a relaxed-luxury ambiance that sets the stage for a memorable dining experience.
Roseville News

Saturday at the Placer County Fair: Day 3 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - The weekend is here! Sunny, clear blue skies await enthusiastic fairgoers as the Placer County Fair kicks into high gear with full days and fun on tap! (Tickets here!)
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.

Topics

Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.
Auburn

Raft, Fish, Enjoy: Indian Bar River access site reopens with major upgrades

Auburn, Calif. - Good news for whitewater rafters: Improvements at Indian Bar are complete. PCWA Board of Directors authorized the filing of a Notice of Completion for the Indian Bar River Access Project, just in time for peak summer rafting and fishing season.
Roseville News

Impact Roseville: Sacramento Region 2050 Blueprint for Growth

Roseville is highlighted in the 2025 Blueprint as a city actively working to improve housing and transportation infrastructure. Key initiatives include:

