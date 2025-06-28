Placer SPCA in Roseville celebrates a year of lifesaving progress in 2024

- Sponsor Event - Saturday and Sunday in ROSEVILLE!

Impact, community recognition, and major milestones

Roseville, Calif. – Placer SPCA has released its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting a year of extraordinary impact, community recognition, and major milestones for companion animals across Placer County.

Now in its 52nd year of service, Placer SPCA continues to expand its lifesaving mission while supporting the growing needs of animals and the people who love them.

“In our 52nd year of caring for animals in Placer County, we strengthened our commitment to keeping animals safe, healthy, and on the path to forever homes,” said Leilani Fratis, CEO of Placer SPCA. “Thank you to every adopter, volunteer, donor, supporter, and staff member who made this year’s achievements possible. We celebrate an exceptional year behind us and continue to dream of great years to come.”

2024 by the numbers

2,335 animals found loving forever homes

408 lost pets were reunited with their families

2,030 animals received spay/neuter surgery before being adopted

840 animals received critical care through the Guardian Angel Program

$354,025 raised through the Placer SPCA Thrift Store, powered by 85 volunteers

More than 70,000 volunteer hours supported the organization’s mission

Key Highlights from 2024 include

Breaking ground on a new Veterinary and Foster Care Center , an 8,800-square-foot facility that will dramatically expand Placer SPCA’s capacity to provide advanced medical care for shelter and community animals

, an 8,800-square-foot facility that will dramatically expand Placer SPCA’s capacity to provide advanced medical care for shelter and community animals Caring for animals with complex needs, including 110 rescued rabbits and numerous urgent surgeries

Heartwarming reunions, including Rayne Beau-a lost cat found in Yellowstone and reunited with his family in Salinas

Community recognition, with Placer SPCA receiving Style Magazine’s awards for Best Charitable Organization, Best Place to Volunteer, and Best Thrift Store, along with congressional recognition from Representative Kevin Kiley

Through every challenge and every success, our mission remained clear: to enhance the lives of companion animals and support the human-animal bond.

The full 2024 Annual Report is available below.

To learn more about Placer SPCA’s programs and services, visit placerspca.org or call (916) 782-7722.

related