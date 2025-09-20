Today! Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Annual all-ages autumn event combined with picnic

Roseville, Calif. – The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park. The weather forecast this year calls for sunny and warm weather with high temps in the mid 80’s.

The city has described the annual event as “A celebration of family, fun and togetherness!”

All-ages fun with games, food trucks, music, & more!

This event is perfect for all ages. Family Fall Fest features Big Truck Zone, hands-on activities, dozens of vendors, live performances, big trucks exploration zone and more. Stroll over Royer Park and experience a community picnic and more fun!

FAMILY FALL FEST

Saturday, September 08, 2025

2:00 PM 5:00 PM



Vernon Town Square

Royer Park

related