Subscribe
Saturday, September 20, 2025
62.2 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Roseville
Roseville News
Less than 1 min.Read

Today! Roseville Fall Family Fest at Vernon Town Square and Royer Park

Staff
By Staff

Annual all-ages autumn event combined with picnic

Roseville, Calif. – The annual return of Roseville Family Fall Fest and community picnic happens Saturday, September 20, 2025 in Roseville at Vernon Street Town Square and Royer Park. The weather forecast this year calls for sunny and warm weather with high temps in the mid 80’s.

The city has described the annual event as “A celebration of family, fun and togetherness!”

All-ages fun with games, food trucks, music, & more!

This event is perfect for all ages. Family Fall Fest features Big Truck Zone, hands-on activities, dozens of vendors, live performances, big trucks exploration zone and more. Stroll over Royer Park and experience a community picnic and more fun!

FAMILY FALL FEST
Saturday, September 08, 2025
2:00 PM 5:00 PM

Vernon Town Square

Royer Park

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Supporting community!

Destination Windsor!

Trending

Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody

Topics

Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.
Local Business and Community

The Trax Taproom & Kitchen in Roseville

Discover The Trax Roseville: your go-to spot for craft beers, handcrafted cocktails, and delicious food. Enjoy Happy Hour specials all week, plus a full menu featuring burgers, wings, fries, and more. Join us for great drinks and bites today!
Local Business and Community

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in Roseville

Los Cantaritos Mexican Restaurant in downtown Roseville, Calif. Open 7 days a week.
Local Business and Community

Goose Port Public House in Roseville

We have sports on, twenty-three beer taps with classics and crafts, a full bar with creative craft mixed drinks, live music, and most importantly, great, fresh food. Something for everybody
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California’s Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Rocklin: Placer County adding hub for public safety and government services

Rocklin, Calif. - Placer County is expanding its footprint in West Placer with the acquisition and development of two buildings in Rocklin, creating a new hub for public safety and essential government services.
Roseville News

Caliber Collision Donates $80K to Fight Hunger in the Foothills

Roseville, Calif. - Feeding the Foothills (FTF), the leading hunger-relief organization serving El Dorado, Nevada, and Placer counties, received an $80,000 donation Wednesday from Caliber Collision in recognition of Hunger Action Month.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!