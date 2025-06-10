Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail receives federal recognition

Designation reflects years of planning and investment in trail network

Roseville, Calif. – The City of Roseville’s Miner’s Ravine Trail has been officially designated as a National Recreation Trail by the U.S. Department of the Interior. The announcement was made on June 6, 2025 in celebration of National Trails Day, as part of a nationwide recognition of five trails across the United States.

Spanning 6.36 miles, the Miner’s Ravine Trail winds through scenic open space, preserved riparian corridors, and residential neighborhoods. It offers an accessible way for residents and visitors to connect with nature, exercise, or commute by foot or bicycle. Managed by the City of Roseville, the trail serves as both a recreational and transportation corridor for the community.

“This national designation is an honor for our city and a reflection of the vision and hard work that go into making trails a reality,” said Suzanne Engelke, Associate Transportation Planner for the City of Roseville. “It’s part of our larger commitment to providing a well-connected, accessible, and scenic trail network, now totaling over 51 miles citywide. We’re continuing to expand and link our trails so residents and visitors can enjoy safe and convenient routes for recreation, commuting, and exploring Roseville’s natural beauty.”

As a National Recreation Trail, Miner’s Ravine Trail will now be part of a network of more than 1,300 federally recognized trails across all 50 states, benefitting from increased visibility, potential federal support, and inclusion in national maps and trail guides.

Popular, multi-use trail

The Miner’s Ravine Trail is one of the most popular multi-use paths in the area, welcoming runners, walkers, cyclists, and nature enthusiasts year-round. Trail users are encouraged to explore the route responsibly, Share the Trail courteously, and enjoy the diverse wildlife and natural habitats that make it unique.

The City of Roseville is also a recognized Bronze Bicycle Friendly Community by the League of American Bicyclists, an honor that reflects Roseville’s ongoing commitment to creating safe, connected, and accessible infrastructure for cyclists.

