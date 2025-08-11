Roseville survey: How bicycle friendly is our community?

Share your cycling experience in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- The League of American Bicyclists is conducting an annual national census of Americans’ experiences and perceptions of riding a bike in different communities across the U.S.

The City of Roseville, currently a bronze Bicycle Friendly Community is applying to be recognized again among best bike cities in America.

Share your input!

A brief survey is available through October 5, 2025 to share your input with the League of American Bicyclists. It’s a terrific way to share your experience while providing valuable input.

You can submit responses anonymously, personal information is optional at the end of the survey.

The 2025 Bicycle Friendly Community Awards will be announced in December.

Criteria

Equity & Accessibility: A Bicycle Friendly America for Everyone

Expand Engineering: Creating safe and convenient places to ride and park

Expand Education: Giving people of all ages and abilities the skills and confidence to ride

Expand Encouragement: Creating a strong bike culture that welcomes and celebrates bicycling

Expand Evaluation & Planning: Planning for bicycling as a safe and viable transportation option

Planning Tool

The awards database is a fantastic tool for cyclists planning day trips and vacations. Bookmark it for your next adventure!