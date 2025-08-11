Subscribe
Wednesday, August 13, 2025
Roseville
biking under overpass in Roseville
Roseville News
Roseville survey: How bicycle friendly is our community?

Staff
By Staff

Share your cycling experience in Roseville

Roseville, Calif.- The League of American Bicyclists is conducting an annual national census of Americans’ experiences and perceptions of riding a bike in different communities across the U.S.

The City of Roseville, currently a bronze Bicycle Friendly Community is applying to be recognized again among best bike cities in America.

Share your input!

A brief survey is available through October 5, 2025 to share your input with the League of American Bicyclists. It’s a terrific way to share your experience while providing valuable input.

You can submit responses anonymously, personal information is optional at the end of the survey.

The 2025 Bicycle Friendly Community Awards will be announced in December. 

Criteria

Equity & Accessibility: A Bicycle Friendly America for Everyone
Expand Engineering: Creating safe and convenient places to ride and park
Expand Education: Giving people of all ages and abilities the skills and confidence to ride
Expand Encouragement: Creating a strong bike culture that welcomes and celebrates bicycling
Expand Evaluation & Planning: Planning for bicycling as a safe and viable transportation option

Planning Tool

The awards database is a fantastic tool for cyclists planning day trips and vacations. Bookmark it for your next adventure!

Biking Roseville

Destination Windsor!

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Local families needed...

Mendocino 2025

Trending

Roseville News

Windsor, Sonoma County’s charming gateway to California wine country

The Town of Windsor, ranked one of California's safest cities in 2025 and home to approximately 26,000 residents offers an exceptional base of operations for exploring the riches of Sonoma County.
Lincoln

Placer County locks in vast Raccoon Creek Ranch north of Lincoln

Auburn, Calif. - Approximately 4,245 acres of prime farmland, open space and streams north of Lincoln will now be protected in perpetuity as part of the Placer County Conservation Program.
Car Reviews

Genesis GV70 cost-conscious luxury SUV

The 2026 Genesis GV70 is a very fine compact luxury SUV that - even with rising car prices - can be purchased for roughly $48,950. It's practical, stylish, comfortable, and has lots of features that the competition can't match for the price.
Roseville News

Find the lowest gas prices in Roseville, Rocklin, & Lincoln

Roseville, Calif. - Local gas prices remain relatively unchanged during most of summer as crude oil prices currently sit around $66 per barrel as of Aug 11, 2025.
Concert Venues

Season finale Sept 14 at Roseville Music in the Park Concert series

Roseville Music in the Park. FREE summer concert series. Enjoy free family friendly entertainment at Royer Park in Roseville.

Auburn

PCWA adopts updated Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan

Auburn, Calif. - At its August 7 meeting, the Placer County Water Agency (PCWA) Board of Directors adopted the updated Martis Valley Groundwater Management Plan (GMP) to
Roseville News

Gravenstein Apple Fair brings the Best of Sonoma County

Sebastopol, Calif. - Know your farmers! Know your food! In times of uncertainty, there's nothing more heartening than connecting with the people and the land that nourish us and bring us joy. And the 52nd Annual Gravenstein Apple Fair promises to do just that,
Local Business and Community

Le Castel Bistro in Roseville

Le Castel Bistro in Roseville. All Day Breakfast, Sandwiches, Paninis and more

