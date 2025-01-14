❤️Share the Love: Senior Helpers’ Valentine’s Day Card Drive

Senior Helpers of Sacramento-Placer

Citrus Heights, Calif.- Valentine’s Day is the perfect time to spread love, warmth, and joy to those who hold a special place in our community-our cherished seniors!

Senior Helpers of Sacramento-Placer is thrilled to host a Valentine’s Day Card Drive, with the goal of presenting 500 heartfelt Valentine’s Day cards to local seniors. We need your help to make this dream a reality!

How You Can Help

It’s easy to join this meaningful initiative and make a senior’s day brighter:

1- Craft a Card with Love

Create a heartwarming Valentine’s card addressed to “Dear Senior.” Let your creativity shine-draw, write, or decorate it in a way that shows you care.

2- Deliver or Mail Your Card

Drop off or mail your card(s) by February 7th to the following address:

7700 Sunrise Blvd

Suite 2900

Citrus Heights, CA 95610

3- Spread the Word

Share this initiative with your friends, family, and community. Every card counts in making Valentine’s Day a memorable occasion for our seniors!



Why It Matters

For many seniors, Valentine’s Day can be a lonely time. Receiving a thoughtful card can bring smiles, comfort, and a reminder that they are loved and appreciated. It’s a small act of kindness that makes a big difference.

Ready to Join the Fun?

We’d love for you to be a part of this heartwarming effort! For more information or to get involved, contact Senior Helpers of Sacramento-Placer today.

Together, let’s make this Valentine’s Day one to remember for the seniors in our community. Thank you for helping us share the love! ❤️

About Senior Helpers of Sacramento-Placer

Senior Helpers offers customized in-home care plans to meet the unique needs of your elderly loved one in Sacramento, CA | Senior Helpers of Sacramento and Placer County. Contact us today and see how we can make a change in your elderly loved one’s life.

License #344700053

916-671-5777