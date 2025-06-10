Subscribe
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Catta Verdera Golf Course
LincolnRoseville News
1 min.Read

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

Staff
By Staff
SourceKiwanis of Roseville

Slots Open for More Golfers in Kiwanis of Roseville Fundraiser

Roseville, Calif.- The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.

It will be held on Monday, June 16, and Kiwanis is looking for more golfers who wish to take part in a tournament that is a major fundraising effort for children’s causes. And this year, Kiwanis Club of Roseville is joined by the Citrus Heights Kiwanis Club to expand and improve the tournament.

Slots available!

“Tim Ching was one of our most noted Kiwanians for many years,” said Brian McLean, the Kiwanis coordinator for the tournament. “We honor him for his years of work in raising funds for the many charitable efforts we undertake to help the children’s causes in our community. We have many golfers of past years returning, but we still have some slots open for more.”

The course is located at 1111 Catta Verdera in Lincoln. For more information or to be a sponsor, contact Brian McLean: (916) 223-1042 / email [email protected].

