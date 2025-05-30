Subscribe
Friday, May 30, 2025
Roseville News
Roseville PD: Watch out for government impostor scams

Staff
By Staff
SourceRoseville Police Department

Local residents scammed regularly

Roseville, Calif.- Scammers are pretending to be government workers, and it’s costing people money.

These impostors might contact you by phone, email, or text message. They claim they’re from the Social Security Administration, Medicare, or another government agency. They might say something scary, like your Social Security number, has been suspended or that you could lose your benefits. To fix the “problem,” they demand money or personal information. They may ask you to send gift cards or read them the PINs. Some even ask for payment through wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

These scammers can sound very convincing. They may even know part of your Social Security number. Your caller ID may display a Washington, D.C. area code, making it appear to be a genuine government call.

Sure signs of a scam…

But here’s the truth: It’s not the government. The U.S. government does not call, email, or text people out of the blue to threaten them or offer them money unexpectedly. Real government agencies won’t ask for payment using gift cards, wire transfers, or crypto. These are sure signs of a scam.

Even if the caller seems to know personal details or your caller ID looks official, it could still be fake. Scammers can “spoof” phone numbers to make them look real. If you’re unsure, don’t respond. Instead, contact the agency directly using a number you know is real, not the one they gave you.

What to do:

  1. Stop and think. If someone contacts you claiming to be from the government and asks for money or personal info, hang up or delete the message. Do not send money or share private information.
  2. Find the real contact information. If you want to reach a government agency, go to USA.gov. That’s the official source for government contact information.
  3. Don’t pay with gift cards, wire transfers, or cryptocurrency. These payment methods are a red flag. You won’t get your money back if you fall for this scam.
  4. Tell someone. Even if you haven’t received one of these calls or messages, chances are someone you know has. Share this information with friends or family. You could help stop the scam before it spreads.
    Stay alert. Government impostor scams are common, but with the right knowledge, you can avoid becoming a victim.
