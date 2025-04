Weber Park serving the neighborhood since 1937

Roseville, Calif.- Located between Main Street and Circuit Drive, Weber Park is quaint park that has been serving the local neighborhood since 1937. Located a short distance from Historic and Downtown Roseville, the park is currently receiving a modern-day makeover.



The City of Roseville has announced a grand Reopening celebration on Saturday, April 12 at 10 a.m.

320 Circuit Drive

Roseville, Calif. 95678

