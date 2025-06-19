West Nile Virus confirmed in agricultural area near Roseville

Placer Mosquito urges residents to use EPA-registered repellent to prevent bites

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito sample to test positive for West Nile virus in Placer County this year. The mosquitoes were collected in the rural west Placer County area, west of the city of Roseville in an agricultural area near Phillip Road.

The District conducts weekly mosquito trapping and testing for West Nile virus across Placer County throughout the summer. Test results guide the District’s efforts to assess the risk of West Nile virus transmission to people, provide timely public information, and perform targeted mosquito control treatments to protect public health.

Taking protective measures

“With the ongoing warm temperatures this season, we anticipate we will see more West Nile virus activity after this initial detection,” stated Joel Buettner, Placer Mosquito District Manager. “We urge residents to take protective measures, including wearing an EPA-registered repellent, to prevent mosquito bites. Our team is actively conducting surveillance and treatments to help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease transmission to our community.”

West Nile virus is a potentially serious illness transmitted through the bite of an infected female mosquito. There is no cure so prevention is key.

To protect yourself and your family:

Use an EPA-registered repellent

Dump and drain standing water on your property to prevent mosquito development

Report mosquito problems on the District website.

