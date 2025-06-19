Subscribe
Thursday, September 25, 2025
creek and marsh area in west Roseville
Roseville News
West Nile Virus confirmed in agricultural area near Roseville

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Placer Mosquito urges residents to use EPA-registered repellent to prevent bites

Roseville, Calif. – The Placer Mosquito and Vector Control District has confirmed the first mosquito sample to test positive for West Nile virus in Placer County this year. The mosquitoes were collected in the rural west Placer County area, west of the city of Roseville in an agricultural area near Phillip Road.

The District conducts weekly mosquito trapping and testing for West Nile virus across Placer County throughout the summer. Test results guide the District’s efforts to assess the risk of West Nile virus transmission to people, provide timely public information, and perform targeted mosquito control treatments to protect public health.

Taking protective measures

“With the ongoing warm temperatures this season, we anticipate we will see more West Nile virus activity after this initial detection,” stated Joel Buettner, Placer Mosquito District Manager. “We urge residents to take protective measures, including wearing an EPA-registered repellent, to prevent mosquito bites. Our team is actively conducting surveillance and treatments to help reduce the risk of mosquito-borne disease transmission to our community.”

West Nile virus is a potentially serious illness transmitted through the bite of an infected female mosquito. There is no cure so prevention is key.

To protect yourself and your family:

  • Use an EPA-registered repellent
  • Dump and drain standing water on your property to prevent mosquito development
  • Report mosquito problems on the District website.

Sacramento

Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia October 4 at McKinley Park

Sacramento, Calif. - The 2025 Greater Sacramento Area Walk for Apraxia will be held on October 4 at McKinley Park to benefit children with apraxia of speech (CAS). The event begins at 10:00AM with a ceremony starting at 11:00AM
Car Reviews

Hyundai Santa Cruz: A small truck with big upside

Roseville, Calif. - This is small truck that's worth considering. And not just because it happens to be the name of a Northern California beach town that we've enjoyed on multiple occasions. The 2025 Hyundai Santa Cruz
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Hope Valley: California's Autumn Wonderland

Alpine County, Calif. - Draped in hues of golden yellow and pumpkin orange, groves of aspen trees shimmer with the arrival of fall. This is Hope Valley, California — a fall foliage wonderland where October
Auburn

Celebrate California Clean Air Day in Auburn at Placer Plug-In: September 27th

Auburn, Calif.- Join us on Saturday, September 27, from 10 am to 2 pm, at Placer Plug-In, a free event to celebrate California Clean Air Day 2025 and National Drive Electric Week.
Folsom

Last Call: Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament happens September 26

Folsom, Calif.- Join Folsom Parks & Recreation for the 28th annual Folsom Mayor's Cup Golf Tournament Friday, September 26, 2025.

