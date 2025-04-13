Subscribe
Sunday, April 13, 2025
72.9 F
Roseville
Sacramento
2 min.Read

SMUD's Shine program invests $532,000 in local nonprofit projects

Staff
By Staff
SourceSMUD

Focus on zero carbon workforce development, STEM education, healthier environments and clean energy

Sacramento, Calif. – Twenty-one local nonprofit organizations will benefit from more than $532,000 in funding from SMUD’s annual Shine program. The Shine program, now in its 8th year, is supporting nonprofit programs that engage communities across SMUD’s service area in an equitable transition to a clean energy future.

This year’s cohort of Shine awardees will deliver projects that increase access and support for clean energy/Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (STEM) education, environmental justice and equity, zero carbon workforce development, habitat restoration, increased tree canopy, energy efficiency and electrification, and youth training and job readiness programs for under-resourced community members.

“SMUD’s vision for a clean energy future is about much more than transforming our power plants, it’s about equitably transforming the communities we serve,” said SMUD CEO and General Manager Paul Lau.

“Our Shine program empowers our region’s nonprofits to make meaningful change in our communities that will benefit the entire region for generations to come.”

Out of the 98 organizations that submitted applications in the competitive award process, 21 were selected for their vision which aligns with SMUD’s 2030 Zero Carbon goal. SMUD’s investments are matched by the recipient for maximum impact.

The 21 selected nonprofits include:

80 Watt District: Inclusive Economic Development
HumanBulb: Clean Energy & STEM Education
A Different Path: Clean Energy & STEM Education
Iranian American Cultural & Educational Center: Environmental Justice & Equity
Arab Community Center for Integration Services: Environmental Justice & Equity
NextGen Climate America: Zero Carbon Workforce Development
A Seat at the Table Community Initiative: Clean Energy & STEM Education
Perspectives by Capsity: Clean Energy & STEM Education
Assist Academy: Clean Energy & STEM Education
Rebuilding Together Sacramento: Environmental Justice & Equity
California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom: Environmental Justice & Equity
The River District: Environmental Justice & Equity
Code 4 Hood: Clean Energy & STEM Education
Safety Center: Environmental Justice & Equity
Compassion Planet: Zero Carbon Workforce Development
San Juan Education Foundation: Clean Energy & STEM Education
Daughters of Zion Enterpryz: Environmental Justice & Equity
STRIVE Community Health Institute: Zero Carbon Workforce Development
Dr. Ephraim Williams Family Life Center: Clean Energy & STEM Education
Sunrise Christian Food Ministry: Environmental Justice & Equity
Folsom Historic District Association: Environmental Justice & Equity

SMUD is proud to support these nonprofits in their journey to deliver results to the communities they serve.
Shine awards range from $1,000 to $100,000. Any nonprofit organization within SMUD’s service area is eligible to apply. Shine awards are available at three funding levels: Spark (up to $10,000), Amplifier (up to $50,000) and Transformer (up to $100,000).

For more information about the SMUD Shine program, visit smud.org/Shine.

