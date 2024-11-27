Thanksgiving reflections: Living a more grateful, healthier, happier, & joyful life

Think progress, not perfection

Sacramento, Calif.- Your attitude is your superpower! You hold the key to your health journey, and the best part? It’s all in your hands-literally!

You have complete control over your thoughts, feelings, beliefs, and how you treat others. Think of it as your personal recipe for success, where every ingredient, from your values to your principles, contributes to the delicious dish that is your life. Embrace the idea that you can create a ripple effect of change not only in your own life but in the lives of those around you.

“Perfection is the enemy of the good.” Make gradual, permanent lifestyle change. Think progress, not perfection!

Maintaining a vitamin D level above 50 on the blood test helps to prevent death and illness from immune-related diseases such as COVID, and helps hundreds of other conditions. Optimal level of D is 50-100. It’s not about how much vitamin D you are taking, but your actual blood level.

There’s zero, to insignificant vitamin D from the sun during a California winter because of our latitude. Unless you and loved ones are taking D during the winter, by definition, you are deficient. We are now in what I call the “vitamin D deficiency season,” not the flu season.

Always take vitamin D3 with K2 for many extremely important reasons, including bone and cardio health.

Test your RBC Magnesium (blood test) to make sure that you aren’t among the 90% of Americans low in magnesium.

In general, the older you get, and the less exercise/movement you do, the less carbohydrates you should be eating (carbs are: pasta, potatoes, rice, crackers, pastries, cakes, bread, flour, bananas, fruit, in general).

Try to not eat processed products made in the USA, besides the fact that it is not healthy, for a variety of reasons, white flour is required by law to be fortified with folic acid, which is the synthetic form of folate (vitamin B9), which one of every three people worldwide cannot process because of the MTHFR gene. If you cook with white flour, such as pasta, you can purchase Italian flour online, or Corti Brothers in Sacramento, that is not fortified with synthetic folic acid, potentially leading to significant health problems. Also, do not purchase vitamins with folic acid or cyanocobalamin.

If you are post-menopause, make sure you know your bone density, i.e. whether you have osteoporosis, osteopenia, etc. Ask your MD/DO to do the DEXA scan or other imaging. It should be covered by your health insurance. It could be a matter of life or death.

When starting an exercise program, or exercising more intensely than before, remember the saying, “not too far, not too fast, not too soon.”

Walking 8,000 or more steps per day increases longevity and quality of life, but even if can’t build up 8,000, every step counts towards better health.

Stretch daily, or more often. There are many amazing stretch routines that you can find online.

Brush your teeth standing on one leg to improve bone density and balance.

Love yourself, and others unconditionally. Treat your loved ones like you actually really love them!

Treat every person, and every living thing, with respect, dignity, and compassion – No exceptions.

Forgive yourself and others – even if you don’t forgive for them, do it for your own peace.

Try to walk in the shoes of your significant others, children, parents, teachers, and everybody walking on this planet.

Be grateful – even when life is difficult.

Seek TRUTH and accuracy, not being “right” from an ego standpoint.

Be humble. Acknowledge mistakes. Apologize. Make amends. Make progress. We are all in what may be called, The University of Life.

Our “negative” emotions tell us what we need to work on. When you feel a negative emotion, i.e. anger, resentment, envious, jealous, etc., try to understand what is happening inside of you, rather than looking to blame somebody, or denying your emotion. I recommend the incredible book: “Handbook to Higher Consciousness,” by Ken Keyes, Jr. It has changed many lives.

“Hangriness” – please talk to Dr. Godby if you have low blood sugar symptoms, dizziness, faintness, weakness, etc. after going long periods without food. If you have hypoglycemia, you may snap at your loved ones, or others, unintentionally, which affects your quality of life.

Make sure your thyroid is optimally healthy. This is one of the primary things we do at SNMC.

No amount of alcohol is safe. eliminating or reducing alcohol consumption is a great idea.

Healthy human relationships are the cornerstone of a fulfilling life, and in today’s fast-paced world, we find ourselves facing an epidemic of loneliness that can be quite alarming. It’s time to take a step back from the endless scroll of social media and the convenience of texting, and instead, embrace the warmth of a heartfelt conversation. So, why not pick up the phone and reach out to a friend or loved one? A simple call can work wonders for our mental and emotional well-being, helping to forge deeper connections that nourish our souls.

Laughter improves your health! Laugh often.

“Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person’s life.” -Jackie Chan

It is better to light a candle of hope, than to curse the darkness.

About Dr. Dennis Godby, ND, MA

Explore additional topics from Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center with Dr. Godby, ND, MA and his team at Natural Wellness.

As a naturopathic doctor for the last 20 years, I have witnessed the power of a preventative lifestyle and naturopathic medicine to transform the health and lives of thousands of patients.

Sacramento Naturopathic

2530 J Street, Suite 100

Sacramento, CA 95816

Phone: (916) 446-2591

sac-nd.com/dr-dennis-godby-nd-ma

