Golden Road Gathering in Placerville

May 16-18, 2025 at El Dorado County Fairgrounds, Placerville, CA



Placerville, Calif.- Golden Road Gathering 2025 announces the initial artist lineup and tickets on-sale for its third edition running May 16-18, 2025 at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, CA.

The Golden Road Gathering 2024 enjoyed record crowds and the demand for the 2025 edition has exceeded initial estimates. Known for its intimate feel, curated programming, and extensive amenities, the Golden Road Gathering has established itself as one of the top music festivals in the country. It has bucked recent live music industry economic trends and overcome many of the challenges faced by many of the country’s outdoor festivals.

Lineup

The Golden Road Gathering 2025 initial lineup includes Thievery Corporation, Leftover Salmon, Dirtwire, Satsang, Diggin Dirt, Bay Ledges, Blue Turtle Seduction, Scott Pemberton O Theory, Boot Juice, Free Creatures, Forrest Day, The Iceman Special, Object Heavy, Wolf Jett, Broken Compass Bluegrass, Suika T, Red Dirt Ruckus, Boca do Rio, 10 Foot Tiger.

“We are thrilled to present the 2025 edition of the Golden Road Gathering and bring another high caliber event to Northern California for the third year,” said Golden Road Gathering Founder Ryan Kronenberg. “The formula of presenting our favorite artists combined with thoughtful programming has proven very successful and has allowed us to expand our offerings and improve the creature comforts at the Fairgrounds.”

3 stages, camping, Kids Korner and more!

The Golden Road Gathering 2025 will feature three stages of music, VIP areas, on-site camping, health and wellness events, a Kids Korner, craft beer and wine, and locally-sourced food trucks. In addition, all tickets and VIP packages include access to Late Night performances.

