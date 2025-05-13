Subscribe
Monday, August 18, 2025
86.1 F
Roseville
downtown
Golden Road Gathering in Placerville

Staff
By Staff

May 16-18, 2025 at El Dorado County Fairgrounds, Placerville, CA

Placerville, Calif.- Golden Road Gathering 2025 announces the initial artist lineup and tickets on-sale for its third edition running May 16-18, 2025 at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, CA.

The Golden Road Gathering 2024 enjoyed record crowds and the demand for the 2025 edition has exceeded initial estimates. Known for its intimate feel, curated programming, and extensive amenities, the Golden Road Gathering has established itself as one of the top music festivals in the country. It has bucked recent live music industry economic trends and overcome many of the challenges faced by many of the country’s outdoor festivals.

Lineup

The Golden Road Gathering 2025 initial lineup includes Thievery Corporation, Leftover Salmon, Dirtwire, Satsang, Diggin Dirt, Bay Ledges, Blue Turtle Seduction, Scott Pemberton O Theory, Boot Juice, Free Creatures, Forrest Day, The Iceman Special, Object Heavy, Wolf Jett, Broken Compass Bluegrass, Suika T, Red Dirt Ruckus, Boca do Rio, 10 Foot Tiger.

“We are thrilled to present the 2025 edition of the Golden Road Gathering and bring another high caliber event to Northern California for the third year,” said Golden Road Gathering Founder Ryan Kronenberg. “The formula of presenting our favorite artists combined with thoughtful programming has proven very successful and has allowed us to expand our offerings and improve the creature comforts at the Fairgrounds.”

3 stages, camping, Kids Korner and more!

The Golden Road Gathering 2025 will feature three stages of music, VIP areas, on-site camping, health and wellness events, a Kids Korner, craft beer and wine, and locally-sourced food trucks. In addition, all tickets and VIP packages include access to Late Night performances.

Trending

Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento
Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.

Mendocino - North-Coast

Savor the flavors of the season at Mendocino’s MacCallum House

Mendocino, Calif. - No gastronomic journey to scenic Mendocino is complete without a meal at historic MacCallum House in the center of town. Helmed by award-winning Executive Chef Alan Kantor and Sous Chef Aaron Welge, insiders know they will
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival returns for annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.
Local Business and Community

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Local Spotlight

Roseville Sheet Metal serving community’s heating and air needs for over 70 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - At Roseville Sheet Metal, we’re proud of our years of service to the Roseville area and look forward to helping you with your air conditioning and heating needs.

California Recovery Center in Roseville offers treatment for substance abuse and mental health

Local Business and Community Staff -
California Recovery Center (CRC) is a treatment provider for adults with substance abuse and mental health condition, located in Roseville and serving the greater Sacramento region.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

