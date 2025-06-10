Subscribe
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Critical HUD funding helps Placer protect families from housing instability

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Placer County awarded 20 more vouchers for families and foster youth

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has been awarded $532,910 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to expand housing support for vulnerable youth and families through the Family Unification Program. The new funding adds 20 vouchers, bringing the county’s total FUP allocation to 29.

The Family Unification Program is designed to help families involved in child welfare services remain together or reunify by resolving one of the biggest obstacles they face: housing. It also provides support for young adults ages 18-24 who have aged out of foster care and are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.
“These new vouchers come at a critical time. With the Bringing Families Home program sunsetting for now, the additional FUP vouchers help fill an emerging gap in rental assistance for families navigating child welfare challenges,” said Greg Geisler, director of Human Services and the Housing Authority.

“The timing ensures Placer County can continue supporting families who might otherwise face housing instability during a period of transition.”

Placer County Housing Authority

The Placer County Housing Authority administers several types of housing vouchers to meet a variety of needs, including Housing Choice (Section 8), Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) and Mainstream vouchers for people with disabilities. There are also Project Based vouchers for chronically homeless families, and Foster Youth to Independence vouchers for youth leaving foster care. Fifteen of the new FUP vouchers will come online in July.

The Housing Authority works closely with the Children’s System of Care to administer FUP vouchers, as many recipients will be part of court-ordered child welfare cases and supported by wraparound services. Some may also be eligible to participate in the county’s Family Self Sufficiency program to build income and independence.

Because these services are all housed within Health and Human Services, families can more easily access a range of support that extends beyond just housing.

Affordable Housing

Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...
Local Business and Community

MOD Pizza in Rocklin

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Rocklin Crossings location in Rocklin, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.

Topics

