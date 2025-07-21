Subscribe
Tuesday, July 22, 2025
62.5 F
Roseville
type here...
Subscribe
Auburn
1 min.Read

HUD awards Placer County over $500K to expand Family Unification Housing

Staff
By Staff
SourcePlacer County

Awarded 20 more vouchers for families and foster youth

Auburn, Calif. – Placer County has been awarded $532,910 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to expand housing support for vulnerable youth and families through the Family Unification Program. The new funding adds 20 vouchers, bringing the county’s total FUP allocation to 29.

The Family Unification Program is designed to help families involved in child welfare services remain together or reunify by resolving one of the biggest obstacles they face: housing. It also provides support for young adults ages 18-24 who have aged out of foster care and are experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

“a critical time”

“These new vouchers come at a critical time. With the Bringing Families Home program sunsetting for now, the additional FUP vouchers help fill an emerging gap in rental assistance for families navigating child welfare challenges,” said Greg Geisler, director of Human Services and the Housing Authority. “The timing ensures Placer County can continue supporting families who might otherwise face housing instability during a period of transition.”

The Placer County Housing Authority administers several types of housing vouchers to meet a variety of needs, including Housing Choice (Section 8), Veterans Affairs Supportive Housing (VASH) and Mainstream vouchers for people with disabilities. There are also Project Based vouchers for chronically homeless families, and Foster Youth to Independence vouchers for youth leaving foster care. Fifteen of the new FUP vouchers will come online in July.

The Housing Authority works closely with the Children’s System of Care to administer FUP vouchers, as many recipients will be part of court-ordered child welfare cases and supported by wraparound services. Some may also be eligible to participate in the county’s Family Self Sufficiency program to build income and independence.

Because these services are all housed within Health and Human Services, families can more easily access a range of support that extends beyond just housing.

Local families needed...

July 26! Petaluma Music Fest

Mendocino 2025

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

Trending

Car Reviews

Mazda CX-90 hailed as excellent midsize SUV

Roseville, Calif. - In only its second year of production, the Mazda CX-90 is earning quite the reputation as a superior three-row SUV. Its arrival led to the farewell two years ago of the popular Mazda CX-9.
Music Festivals

Petaluma Music Festival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds July 26

Petaluma, Calif.- The Petaluma Music Festival returns July 26, 2025 for another full day of music and family fun. A 501c3 non-profit organization with all proceeds benefiting the music education programs
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Zephyr Cove, Nevada - Summer just isn't summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style. Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters.
Local Business and Community

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Roseville

Welcome to our first location! Located in Stone Point, an outdoor shopping plaza in the Sacramento metropolitan area, our restaurant offers classic American fare in a sophisticated and convivial setting.
Local Business and Community

University of Beer Roseville

Discover University of Beer, our family-owned and locally operated restaurant chain serving craft beer, quality food, kids & dogs friendly and easy catering in Davis, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, East Sacramento, and Vacaville

Topics

Car Reviews

Mazda CX-90 hailed as excellent midsize SUV

Roseville, Calif. - In only its second year of production, the Mazda CX-90 is earning quite the reputation as a superior three-row SUV. Its arrival led to the farewell two years ago of the popular Mazda CX-9.
Music Festivals

Petaluma Music Festival at Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds July 26

Petaluma, Calif.- The Petaluma Music Festival returns July 26, 2025 for another full day of music and family fun. A 501c3 non-profit organization with all proceeds benefiting the music education programs
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Zephyr Cove Lake Tahoe: Soak up the summer sun

Zephyr Cove, Nevada - Summer just isn't summer without several solid beach days, Lake Tahoe style. Each summer, this gem of the Sierra Nevada welcomes overheated travelers with its sparkling clarity of cool, cobalt-blue waters.
Local Business and Community

Paul Martin’s American Grill in Roseville

Welcome to our first location! Located in Stone Point, an outdoor shopping plaza in the Sacramento metropolitan area, our restaurant offers classic American fare in a sophisticated and convivial setting.
Local Business and Community

University of Beer Roseville

Discover University of Beer, our family-owned and locally operated restaurant chain serving craft beer, quality food, kids & dogs friendly and easy catering in Davis, Folsom, Rocklin, Roseville, East Sacramento, and Vacaville
Local Business and Community

Joy House in Rocklin

Joy House Chinese restaurant in Rocklin, Calif.
Folsom

Folsom budget highlights financial pressures, reserve use

Folsom City Council Adopts FY 2025-26 Budget Folsom, Calif. -...
Lake Tahoe & Reno

Lake Tahoe Annual Checkup: 2024 State of the Lake Report

The UC Davis Tahoe Environmental Research Center today released its "Tahoe: State of the Lake Report," which presents data from 2024 in the context of the long-term record.

Related Articles

Local Spotlight

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Paul Black’s Window Cleaning serving Roseville and South Placer County for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Paul Black’s Window Cleaning Inc. has been serving Placer County’s commercial and residential window cleaning needs since 1990.

Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center emphasizes the use of prevention and natural therapeutics

Local Business and Community Staff -
Sacramento Naturopathic Medical Center is a professional primary care natural medicine committed to helping all people reach their full potential – mind, body and spirit.

NO affiliation to print, politics, or legacy media.

Locally owned, community supported since 2003. Serving communities throughout Placer County and the Golden State.

Content and marketing opportunities for business and nonprofits. 30+ years experience serving small business to Fortune 500.

Subscribe

The brighter side of subscriptions...

Subscribe!

Welcome to the brighter side!