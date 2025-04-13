Subscribe
Saturday, June 7, 2025
Folsom
Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Staff
By Staff

Updated April 2025: Where to Find the Cheapest Gas in Town

Folsom, Calif. – In Folsom, gas prices have begun rising along with tariff induced recession fears. Finding the lowest gas prices in Folsom is more important than ever for many local residents.

As with most cities where they have a presence, Costco and Sam’s Club often yield reliably lower gas prices. However, competition and frequent price wars in the region can help motorists sniff out even better deals. Below are some of the currently lowest prices for gas in Folsom area.

Cheapest Gas In Folsom and surrounding cities

  • Folsom’s Lowest Gas Price is currently $4.59 at Xpress
  • El Dorado Hills Lowest Gas Price is currently $4.57 at Safeway
  • Orangevale Lowest Gas Price is currently $4.39 at American Gas & Diesel
