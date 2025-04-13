Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – In Folsom, gas prices have begun rising along with tariff induced recession fears. Finding the lowest gas prices in Folsom is more important than ever for many local residents.

As with most cities where they have a presence, Costco and Sam’s Club often yield reliably lower gas prices. However, competition and frequent price wars in the region can help motorists sniff out even better deals. Below are some of the currently lowest prices for gas in Folsom area.

Cheapest Gas In Folsom and surrounding cities

Folsom’s Lowest Gas Price is currently $4.59 at Xpress

El Dorado Hills Lowest Gas Price is currently $4.57 at Safeway

Orangevale Lowest Gas Price is currently $4.39 at American Gas & Diesel

