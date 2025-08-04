Subscribe
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
volunteers planting trees
Folsom
Shape Folsom: Volunteer for Community Service Day

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

More than 1,500 volunteers are needed

Folsom, Calif. – The 12th annual Folsom Community Service Day takes place Saturday, September 20, and more than 1,500 volunteers are needed to complete projects throughout the city!

Volunteer registration for most projects will open on Monday, August 4. FCUSD school project volunteer registration will open on Monday, September 1.

Largest day of volunteerism

Community Service Day mobilizes thousands of volunteers to accomplish various community projects. Community participation plays a meaningful role in the success of this one-day event, which is Folsom’s largest day of volunteerism.

Once volunteer registration opens, participants are encouraged to sign up early and select a project they wish to support. The number of volunteers needed for each project will vary based on the scope of work involved. There is no guarantee that friends can be teamed up on the same project, as space is limited and available to everyone in the community.

Sponsors

The success of Folsom’s Community Service Day would not be possible without the generous support of its sponsors. This year’s event is proudly presented by Dignity Health and the City of Folsom. The Visionary Sponsors: Lennar, Folsom Times, Lakeside Church, and The Folsom Telegraph. The Leader Sponsors: the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Goodfellow Bros., and the Rotary Club of Folsom. Partner Sponsors: Dokken Engineering, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento, Elliott Homes, Kikkoman, Palladio, Micron, Folsom Police Foundation, American Logowear, Walsh Law, Winco, Kaiser, Straight Line Construction, Style Magazine, and UC Davis Health. The Good Neighbor Sponsors: Sierra Marlins, New Hope Chapter Order of the Eastern Star, American River Ace Hardware, Law Office of Sean Musgrove, SMUD, Choose Folsom, and Leatherby’s.

Register!

Learn more and register at www.folsom.ca.us/communityserviceday

🍎 Gravenstein Apple Fair

$2,500 or more in Placer County...

Local families needed...

Mendocino 2025

