Wednesday, October 15, 2025
Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland open for another season of festivities

Staff
By Staff

Family-friendly destination celebrates the season with Farm, Food, & Fun

Wheatland, Calif. – The season of jack o’ lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is here! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm. Now open 7 days a week through November 09, 2025, check their website for daily hours.

The popular, family-friendly Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm kicks off the unofficial start to the holiday season for the young and young at heart! Head over to the pumpkin patch to pick out the perfect pumpkin. Fun activities include a petting zoo, a carousel, tasty treats and much more! Join us in Wheatland for another exciting holiday season!

~ Distance to Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm

  • Roseville: 23 miles
  • Rocklin: 25 miles
  • Auburn: 26 miles
  • Sacramento: 37 miles
  • Folsom: 34 miles
  • Woodland: 42 miles
  • Elk Grove: 56 miles

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm
1415 Pumpkin Ln
Wheatland, CA

