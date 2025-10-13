Subscribe
Monday, October 13, 2025
Roseville News
Pumpkin Patches in the Roseville area and beyond

Staff
By Staff

Autumn and Halloween fun at local area pumpkin patches

Roseville, Calif. –  Pumpkin Patches in Roseville, South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, “There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of quality candidates to choose from.

In addition to local neighborhood markets and the classic favorites such as Apple Hill and Bishop’s, there’s always an October surprise right around the corner. Here’s a quick list of area pumpkin patches. Let us know if we’ve overlooked any good ones!

Pumpkin Patches

Mike Shellito Pool Floating Pumpkin Patch
10210 Fairway Drive
Roseville, CA
Registration required.

Fowler Ranch
Sierra College Blvd and Hwy 193 Intersection
Lincoln, CA

Little Field Farm
9000 Horseshoe Bar Rd
Loomis, CA

The Flower Farm
4150 Auburn-Folsom Rd.
Loomis, CA

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch
6950 Cavitt Stallman Rd
Granite Bay, CA

Zittel Farms
6781 Oak Ave
Folsom, CA

Bishops Pumpkin Patch
1415 Pumpkin Ln
Wheatland, CA

Open Oct 18 in Roseville!

West Granite Bay KinderCare

Mendocino Coast Lodge

Roseville Book Sale!

Natural Wellness

The Hidden Link: How Metabolic Syndrome Connects Diabetes and Heart Disease

Sacramento, Calif. - Dr. S.M. Grundy, MD, PhD, at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, believes that "approximately one-third of an apparently healthy population is sufficiently insulin-resistant to be at increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes
Lincoln

Bishop’s Pumpkin Farm in Wheatland open for another season of festivities

Wheatland, Calif. - The season of jack o' lanterns, goblins and sweet treats is here! In Wheatland, that means one thing! Farm, food, & fun at Bishop's Pumpkin Farm. Now open 7 days a week through November 09, 2025,
Disabilities

PRIDE Industries Hosts 3rd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair in Sacramento

Roseville, Calif. - PRIDE Industries, based in Roseville, Calif., will host its 3rd Annual I AM ABLE Disability Job Fair on October 14, 2025, from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the SAFE Credit Union Convention Center in Sacramento.
Lincoln

Placer Parkway: Placer County Board Approves Plans for $106 Million Project

The Placer County Board of Supervisors recently approved plans and specifications for the long-anticipated Placer Parkway project, a new regional expressway in West Placer designed to reduce congestion and improve connections to key destinations
Local Business and Community

Village General Store & Refillery in Roseville

Village General Store & Refillery | Roseville CA is a one-stop shop for premium pantry staples, home cleaning products, lifestyle goods, vintage, and personal care products - all with people and the planet in mind. Local retailer specializing in eco friendly products.

Topics

Roseville News

Strike Averted at Sutter Roseville and several facilities across Northern California

Roseville, Calif. - Frontline healthcare workers at eight Sutter Health facilities across Northern California have reached a tentative contract agreement with Sutter executives, averting the strike workers had overwhelmingly authorized.
Rocklin News

Placer SPCA Presents Wag & Walk: A Free Festival for Dogs and Their Humans

Rocklin, Calif. - Get ready for a tail-wagging good time! Placer SPCA is thrilled to host Wag & Walk, a free, dog-friendly community celebration at Johnson-Springview Park in Rocklin.
Local Business and Community

Noah’s Bagels in Roseville on Thrive Drive

Visit Noah's NY Bagels Freedom Pointe Plaza for fresh-baked bagels, signature breakfast and lunch sandwiches, and delicious drinks

