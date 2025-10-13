Pumpkin Patches in the Roseville area and beyond

Autumn and Halloween fun at local area pumpkin patches
Roseville, Calif. – Pumpkin Patches in Roseville, South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, “There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of quality candidates to choose from.
In addition to local neighborhood markets and the classic favorites such as Apple Hill and Bishop’s, there’s always an October surprise right around the corner. Here’s a quick list of area pumpkin patches. Let us know if we’ve overlooked any good ones!
Pumpkin Patches
Mike Shellito Pool Floating Pumpkin Patch
10210 Fairway Drive
Roseville, CA
Registration required.
Fowler Ranch
Sierra College Blvd and Hwy 193 Intersection
Lincoln, CA
Little Field Farm
9000 Horseshoe Bar Rd
Loomis, CA
The Flower Farm
4150 Auburn-Folsom Rd.
Loomis, CA
Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch
6950 Cavitt Stallman Rd
Granite Bay, CA
Zittel Farms
6781 Oak Ave
Folsom, CA
Bishops Pumpkin Patch
1415 Pumpkin Ln
Wheatland, CA