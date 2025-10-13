Pumpkin Patches in the Roseville area and beyond

Autumn and Halloween fun at local area pumpkin patches

Roseville, Calif. – Pumpkin Patches in Roseville, South Placer County and beyond. To quote the character Linus from Charlie Brown, “There are three things that I’ve learned never discuss with people: religion, politics, and the Great Pumpkin.” Electing your favorite pumpkin may not be a simple task, but unlike politics, there’s plenty of quality candidates to choose from.

In addition to local neighborhood markets and the classic favorites such as Apple Hill and Bishop’s, there’s always an October surprise right around the corner. Here’s a quick list of area pumpkin patches. Let us know if we’ve overlooked any good ones!

Pumpkin Patches

Mike Shellito Pool Floating Pumpkin Patch

10210 Fairway Drive

Roseville, CA

Registration required.

Fowler Ranch

Sierra College Blvd and Hwy 193 Intersection

Lincoln, CA

Little Field Farm

9000 Horseshoe Bar Rd

Loomis, CA

The Flower Farm

4150 Auburn-Folsom Rd.

Loomis, CA

Rickey Ranch Pumpkin Patch

6950 Cavitt Stallman Rd

Granite Bay, CA

Zittel Farms

6781 Oak Ave

Folsom, CA

Bishops Pumpkin Patch

1415 Pumpkin Ln

Wheatland, CA

related