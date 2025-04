Party City

Roseville, Calif.- The Party City Store in Roseville will be closing permanently along with all Party City stores nationwide according to widespread reporting. Today, Friday is the employees final day.

As the largest party supply store in the United States. Party City becomes another casualty of technological advancements.

6748 Stanford Ranch Rd

Roseville, Calif. 95678

(916) 672-0342

