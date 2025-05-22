87th Annual Placer County Fair starts June 26th in Roseville

New Carnival Rides, Free Concerts, Livestock, Family Fun Zone, Motorsports & much more!

Fairgoers will also enjoy live entertainment, dozens of food booths, the crowning of Miss Placer County, shop custom arts and crafts vendors, and choose the region’s top rib master

Roseville, Calif. – More and new heart-racing carnival rides and games, a better-than-ever entertainment lineup, deep-fried food favorites, the popular livestock area and auction, Blue Ribbon-winning exhibits, the return of the adorable All-Alaskan racing pigs, and wine tasting are all part of the 87th annual Placer County Fair.

June 26- 29

The family-friendly Fair – one of the largest events in Placer Valley, with more than 20,000 fairgoers – opens @the Grounds in Roseville on Thursday, June 26, and continues through Sunday, June 29. The Fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at 700 Event Center Drive.

Learn more about the Fair, including how to buy tickets, the daily entertainment schedule and parking, at placercountyfair.org.

“Soundtrack to Summer”

The Fair’s theme this year is “Soundtrack to Summer,” with an ever-increasing emphasis on live music at the Attaway Pavilion. But there are many other changes and improvements at the Fair, including a new carnival operator – Butler Amusements, best-known for family-friendly and scream-worthy rides at more than 50 fairs in the West.

“We’re committed to elevating the quality of the Fair every year to attract more fairgoers and provide new experiences for families who have made the Fair an annual tradition,” said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds, which manages the Fair. “We’re excited about the changes and looking forward to celebrating with the community.”

The Fair – the longest-running annual event in Placer County that started during the Great Depression and before World War II – combines decades of tradition, such as corn dogs and the livestock area, with new features every year.

“For nearly a century, it’s been the heartbeat of our community.” Bonnie Gore

“I love the Placer County Fair,” said Placer County Board of Supervisors Chair Bonnie Gore, “For nearly a century, it’s been the heartbeat of our community. The Fair has bridged generations and backgrounds, uniting us through shared joys like music, livestock, rides and traditions that bring our community together year after year.”

Rib Cook-Off, Pageants & more!

The Fair has something for everyone, from the opening night Placer County Scholarship Pageants to the fifth annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off on Sunday afternoon, one of the most popular events that requires an additional ticket at $40 per person that provides one rib from each competing team. Rib cook-off tickets are limited and sell out fast.

The Fair will also feature 11 free concerts, from tribute band Journey Revisited on Thursday night to the wildly popular The Outlaw Mariachi on Sunday night. Two concerts are scheduled for Thursday and Friday nights at the Attaway Pavilion, with four concerts on Saturday and three performances Sunday.

“The Fair’s theme, Soundtrack to Summer, sums it up,” said Germane Smith, Talent Buyer for Mason Entertainment. The company has been booking entertainment at the Fair the past several years. “The Fair will be stealing the show with its music lineup. You will get to hear many of your favorite, recognizable songs from multiple genres and decades.”

Fairgoers will also enjoy free daily entertainment, including the return of the All-Alaskan Racing Pigs, Tyzen: The Comedy Hypnotist, and the Silver Starlets, an aerial silk show. Mind Works, with interactive games for all ages, is new to the Fair.

Carnival!

For fairgoers seeking a little more action, the Butler Amusements carnival will feature about 20 rides, such as the family-friendly Century Wheel – think of a modern Ferris wheel – and a merry-go-round to the much faster Zipper and the new Khaos, a massive ride that spins and makes riders feel weightlessness.

The carnival will be divided into two areas for the third year, giving fairgoers more space and separating the adult- and teen-focused rides from those more oriented for children.

“We can’t wait to share our spectacular rides, classic games, and delicious fair foods,” said Mick Brajevich, Unit Manager and President of the Board at Butler Amusements. “Be ready for big thrills, unforgettable memories and an amazing fair experience.”

Fairgoers looking for more fast-paced action, the Fair has introduced Motorsports Mayhem – four types of car and motorcycle events 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday at the All American Speedway. Motorsports Mayhem includes a demonstration of formula drift cars, flat-track motorcycle races, motocross-style riders with jumps as part of a Stadium Bikes event, and a demolition derby, where cars crash into each other and the driver with the last operating vehicle is the winner.

Motorsports Mayhem

Motorsports Mayhem is free with Fair admission. VIP tickets will be available.

“Demolition derbies have been part of Fairs across the country for generations,” Summers said. “We just raised the bar and added some other motorsports to offer another family-friendly fun event with more speed, jumps and thrills.”

For many, the fair experience includes the livestock barns and show rings, where cute pygmy goats share space with 1,000-pound steer. (Birds, such as chicks and turkeys, are not allowed this year because of the risk of avian flu.)

Hundreds of FFA and 4-H students showcase their animals, dedication and hard work in the hope of Blue Ribbons and possibly a hefty price at the auction on Saturday morning. The livestock auction reached a record $453,000, an impressive gain from $400,000 in 2023.

“The livestock barns have been around for generations and is one of the most popular areas of the Fair,” Summers said. “It’s really the grassroots of county fairs.”

Community Contests!

Still exhibits, where residents can compete in everything from various arts and crafts categories such as painting and photography to quilting, are also a fair tradition. Still exhibit entries are accepted until 5 p.m. May 30. Youth entries are free, adult entries are $5 each. Each person will receive a free ticket to the Fair. For more information or to enter, visit placercountyfair.org/community-contests.

Jones Hall Exhibits

The still exhibits are in Jones Hall, close to the Fair entrance.

“It’s a great opportunity for the community to come together and showcase their talents, Summers said.

The Fair also includes about 20 food booths, from ice cream sandwiches to fresh-squeezed lemonade, and 125 commercial vendors. Many of the commercial vendors, offering custom arts and crafts, will be inside the air-conditioned Roebbelen Center.

Family Fun Zone

The 160,000-square-foot building will also house the Family Fun Zone, featuring interactive games, including a dance floor and giant Simon Says. Free entertainment, such as the Silver Starlets, and wine tasting create a “fair within a fair” in the Roebbelen Center. Fairgoers can beat the heat, enjoy free performances, play games and even lift a glass of wine from local wineries.

“It came together and worked very well,” Jocelyn Maddux, Executive Director of the Placer County Vintners Association, said of the first year of wine tasting at The Fair. A white-picket fence, several tables and a range of varietals, from cabernets to zinfandels from the Placer Wine Trail, are available in the wine tasting area. “It was a big success.”

Tickets & Parking

Admission to the Fair is $10 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 13 years old, and children 5 and under are free. Admission for military members and seniors 65 years and older is $8. Fairgoers can save $2 per ticket if purchased online before midnight June 25. More information and how to purchase tickets are available at placercountyfair.org.

Parking is $10 per day.

The cost for admission and parking have remained the same for the past several years.

“The Fair is about celebrating our community and each other,” Summers said. “We always try be as price sensitive as possible, so we can have a lot of fun together every year.”

