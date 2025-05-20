Roseville’s commitment to the pursuit of technological excellence: Part 1

Tech transformation in the 21st century

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville has long been at the forefront of advancement. Once a post-Gold-Rush farming destination then a bustling railroad town, today the fair city thrives with technological transformations.

Current avenues for advance include expanding IT infrastructure, increasing security, and improving public accessibility. These initiatives, and many others, are outlined in Roseville’s Strategic Technology Roadmap for the Fiscal Years 2023-2027. (See below)

Roseville’s Commitment to Technological Excellence

The City of Roseville’s Strategic Technology Roadmap for the Fiscal Years 2023-2027 outlines the commitment to technological innovation and public service. The primary point of these projects is to provide residents and visitors exemplary services through “game-changing” technologies that boost quality of life, fuel economic opportunities, improve safety, and achieve sustainability.

The focus on constant advancement is a major factor in Roseville’s top ranking as the best city to move to in California, according to Consumer Affairs.

Pulling the (Digital) Strings: Roseville’s IT Department Orchestrates Citywide Upgrades

Citywide efforts hinge on the seven-division Roseville Information Technology (IT) Department. A state-of-the-art city requires state-of-the-art analytics, data management, and cybersecurity in the never-ending quest to increase operational efficiency. As per city manager Dominick Casey, these IT tools are “vital for a modern municipal government.”

A federated IT model unites technicians toward a common goal

Cohesion is essential. Accordingly, Roseville’s federated IT model creates a “collaborative technology ecosystem” for business and IT technologists, as well as stakeholders and partners, to “share a citywide perspective” for improving service delivery and mitigating risks.

This collaborative platform sets clear goals for all by helping business and department staff understand citywide and departmental needs for staffing, training, funding, collecting data, and other crucial considerations.

Civic Surveys and Interviews Improve Accessibility, Transparency

A commitment to community engagement is a key component of the civic IT plan, and among the reasons Roseville has become California’s most-sought city.

Citywide customer interviews have revealed several themes. First, the various departments appreciate IT prioritizing cybersecurity. However, competition and turn-over are two main challenges that inevitably lead to institutional knowledge loss. Going forward, Roseville can fight this flux through multi-sourced technology employment.

Interviews also show that Roseville’s COVID-19 response was “well regarded,” including the current shift toward hybridized or remote work schedules. The pandemic also highlighted the necessity of technology and economic safeguards, emphasizing the continuity of operations in case of disasters or infrastructure failures. The focus on Business Continuity Disaster Recovery (BCDR) protocols will help businesses and departments continue efficient operations in the event of a catastrophe.

Finally, in terms of tech implementation, interview responders hope to see increased automation to streamline municipal services.

Roseville on the Right Track: High Satisfaction with Vital IT Aspects

The citywide customer survey, including department interviews, focus groups, and employee outreach, revealed high levels of satisfaction with numerous tech services, including:

92% overall satisfaction regarding IT project management

94% satisfaction with adequate technology access

97% satisfaction with civic network and equipment security

98% satisfaction with incident and service request completions

