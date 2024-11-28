Roseville holiday happenings underway as region gets lit for season of good cheer

Celebrate with the sights and sounds of the season

Roseville, Calif.- The turkey is in the oven, the Christmas lights are aglow, and holiday decorations are popping up early all over town. Holiday elves have descended upon Roseville. ‘Tis the season for some holiday celebration and cheer!

Here’s a quick list of what’s coming up in Roseville and surrounding communities for the holidays! Don’t forget to check out our FULL Holiday Guide for a curated list of more holiday events and activities happening around our region!

- Advertisement - 2025 Placer County Fair in Roseville!

Coming Up!

Ongoing events

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!