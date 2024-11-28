Subscribe
Tuesday, June 10, 2025
Holiday lights in Roseville
Roseville News
Roseville holiday happenings underway as region gets lit for season of good cheer

Staff
By Staff

Celebrate with the sights and sounds of the season

Roseville, Calif.- The turkey is in the oven, the Christmas lights are aglow, and holiday decorations are popping up early all over town. Holiday elves have descended upon Roseville. ‘Tis the season for some holiday celebration and cheer!

Here’s a quick list of what’s coming up in Roseville and surrounding communities for the holidays! Don’t forget to check out our FULL Holiday Guide for a curated list of more holiday events and activities happening around our region!

Coming Up!

Ongoing events

☃️ Roseville Today’s Holiday Guide 🎄

Your local resource for holiday fun, entertainment, and encouragement. Check out the latest in Christmas and holiday craft fairs, tree lighting, parades in Roseville, Rocklin, Lincoln, Folsom, and surrounding communities! CLICK HERE FOR THE LATEST UPDATES!

Trending

Mendocino - North-Coast

Shell Yeah Mendocino! Dive into Urchin University

Little River, Calif.- This year, Little River Inn invites curious eaters to go deeper with Urchin University, a delicious and educational experience held on Friday, June 14, at 5:30 p.m. on the oceanview deck of the Inn's Abalone Room.
Rocklin News

Rocklin Celebrate America Festival June 27 & 28 at Twin Oaks Park

Rocklin, Calif- Celebrate America returns to Rocklin at Twin Oaks Park for two days of fun and entertainment on June 27 & 28, 2025.
Lincoln

Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament at Catta Verdera in Lincoln June 16

The Kiwanis Club of Roseville has moved its Tim Ching Memorial Golf Tournament to one of the most well-groomed, challenging, and beautiful golf courses in Northern California, Catta Verdera, a private club.
Roseville News

West Roseville Summer Kickoff Community Festival at St. John’s this Saturday

Roseville, Calif - St. John's Episcopal Church of West Roseville is excited to announce its Summer Kickoff Community Festival, a free, family-friendly event taking place on Saturday, June 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.
Local Business and Community

Vitalant in Roseville

Vitalant When you donate blood at Vitalant, one of the...

Topics

Local Business and Community

MOD Pizza in Rocklin

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Rocklin Crossings location in Rocklin, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.
Local Business and Community

Mod Pizza Roseville

Create your own masterpiece pizza! Unlimited toppings, one price. Our Campus Oaks location in Roseville, CA is open daily for salad or pizza takeout and delivery.
Natural Wellness

Obesogens: Hidden chemicals that trigger weight gain

How everyday toxins disrupt hormones - and simple ways...

Local Spotlight

Paul Black’s Solar Panel Cleaning in Roseville serving the region for over 30 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif. - Money-saving solar panels in Roseville, Rocklin and throughout South Placer County have become ubiquitous From new residential solar communities continue to big business and after market installation, solar seems to be a smart choice to shred those high monthly electric costs.

Mobley Pest Services in Roseville serving the community and region for over 20 years

Local Business and Community Staff -
Roseville, Calif.- Fully licensed and bonded, Mobley Pest Services in Roseville has been providing reliable pest control services for well over 20 years. Serving residents and businesses in the greater Placer and Sacramento region, Mobley Pest Services is locally owned and operated in Roseville.

Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry in Rocklin serving the local community since 2000

Local Business and Community Staff -
Rocklin, Calif.- For nearly 25 years, Jason and Heather have grown their successful Stanford Ranch Family Dentistry practice by faithfully serving patients throughout the Rocklin, Roseville, and greater South Placer County region. Their business has grown to now employ over a dozen employees which helps them meet the growing demands of a successful local business.

