Roseville holiday happenings underway as region gets lit for season of good cheer

Celebrate with the sights and sounds of the season
Roseville, Calif.- The turkey is in the oven, the Christmas lights are aglow, and holiday decorations are popping up early all over town. Holiday elves have descended upon Roseville. ‘Tis the season for some holiday celebration and cheer!
Here’s a quick list of what’s coming up in Roseville and surrounding communities for the holidays! Don’t forget to check out our FULL Holiday Guide for a curated list of more holiday events and activities happening around our region!
Coming Up!
- Dec 5: Roseville Tree Lighting
- Dec 5: Lincoln Tree Lighting
- Dec 6: Folsom Tree Lighting
- Dec 6-15: Nutcracker Ballet
- Dec 7: Roseville Holiday Parade
- Dec 7: Rocklin Tree Lighting
- Dec 2: Santa Hustle Roseville
- Dec 7: Tommy Apostolos Shopping Spree in Roseville
- Dec 9: Placer SPCA Holiday Open House
Ongoing events
- Christmas Tree Farms in Apple Hill
- The Polar Express in Sacramento
- Folsom Ice Rink
- WinterWonderland at Fairytale Town
