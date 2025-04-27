The iconic 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5

Appealing crossover SUV

Roseville, Calif.- The Ioniq brand continues to expand. Obviously, it’s a major focus for Hyundai, which is developing quite the reputation for building quality electric vehicles.

For the second time in three years, we sampled the Ioniq 5. The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5 is an appealing compact crossover SUV that offers considerable value for the starting price of approximately $42,700.

Don’t confuse this SUV with its sibling, the Ioniq 5 N that debuted this year. Also a compact SUV, the N is a performance-based variant of the Ioniq 5 that delivers enhanced driving dynamics and more performance than its older sibling.

Hyundai delivers

Hyundai also offers a lively sedan, called the Ioniq 6. And the South Korean auto manufacturer is not resting on its laurels – a larger SUV comes out next year, dubbed the Ioniq 9. Hyundai also has one more impressive EV, the Kona, a subcompact SUV that made its U.S. debut in 2019.

This review will focus on the latest version of the Ioniq 5, which was originally unveiled in 2022. It delivers on multiple fronts, possessing impressive driving dynamics, strong powertrains, solid technology, stylish exterior, and spacious interior. It had sales of 44,400 a year ago, nearly doubling its 2022 total.

Several competitors offer more range on a single charge than the Ioniq 5. Depending on the choice of battery, it possesses between 245 and 318 miles of range. It has a choice of two battery packs – the standard 63-kWh pack or the larger 84.0-kWh.

Getting charged up

Charging time is quick for either battery. The smaller 63-kWh pack battery is naturally faster – in 20 minutes it goes from 10% to 80% using a public DC fast charger. Using an at-home Level 2 charger, a full charge takes roughly 5 hours and 40 minutes.

The standard Ioniq 5 features a single electric motor that produces 168 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. It goes 0-60 mph in 7.4 seconds. If lively performance is the goal, go with the larger battery, which combines with two electric motors to deliver 320 horsepower and 446 pound-feet of torque. It’s very responsive, traveling 0-60 mph in 4.7 seconds.

All-wheel drive is not offered in all the brand’s six trim models (SE Standard Range, SE, SEL, Limited, N, XRT). The XRT is exclusively all-wheel drive, while several other trims are available with either rear-wheel drive or AWD.

The Ioniq 5 offers an enjoyable ride. It has engaging handling that allows the small SUV to hustle around challenging curves and maneuver adroitly in tight spaces. The regenerative braking can be adjusted to a driver’s preferences and helps slow down the vehicle in quick fashion, a real bonus in traffic situations.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 HYUNDAI IONIQ 5

Performance: single electric motor, 168 horsepower; two electric motors, 320 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 106-114 mpge

Price estimate: $42,700 to $58,300

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 12 years/unlimited; Battery: 10 years/100,000 miles

Interior & Safety features

Among the standard driver safety features are forward and side collision warning, forward automatic emergency braking, pedestrian and cyclist detection, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep and lane-centering assist, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and rear-seat alert.

The Ioniq 5 exterior is attractive and the interior is cavernous for a compact SUV. It can accommodate five passengers without feeling cramped. Seating three people in the second row is no problem. We like that the rear seats recline, a nice benefit on a long drive. The cargo area is 27.2 cubic feet and expands to 59.3 cubes with the back seats folded to the floor.

A 12.3-inch HD touchscreen spanning across the dash houses the infotainment system and a digital instrument cluster. The infotainment learning curve is modest and the climate control is conveniently accessible. Standard features include Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

There’s lots of reasons to be enamored with the 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 5. It offers considerable comfort, has an appealing exterior, delivers good performance, and has a smartly-designed interior.

