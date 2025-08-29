Subscribe
Sunday, September 7, 2025
88.5 F
Roseville
hot balloons lit up in Reno
3 min.Read

The Great Reno Balloon Race 2025 happens Sept. 5- 7

Staff
By Staff

World’s largest, free hot air balloon event

Reno, Nev. – The Great Reno Balloon Race, the world’s largest, free hot air balloon event hosted at the Rancho San Rafael Regional Park September 5 – 7, 2025 in Reno, is announcing several new elements for the 2025 event, including an expansion of its science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) collaboration with Washoe County School District, new entertainment and returning crowd favorites.

This year’s event is on track to feature an estimated 100 hot air balloons, with full schedules of events taking place each morning from Friday, September 5 through Sunday September 7.

hot air balloons in Reno take flight

New to the field this year are remote-controlled (RC) hot air balloons, scaled-down versions of full-sized balloons that rise and fall using radio control. These RC balloons will fly Thursday following the media day’s Mass Ascension, as well as Friday, Saturday and Sunday in between Dawn Patrol and Mass Ascension, offering a new way for attendees to experience the wonder of flight as the broader field prepares their full-scale balloons.

Also expanding this year is the nonprofit’s Tissue Paper Balloon Launch, a longstanding tradition that introduces Washoe County fifth grade students to the STEM principles required in hot air balloon flight as they craft their own miniature hot air balloon from tissue paper and launch them on the field Traditionally held each Friday, the program will become a two-day event in 2025, for students to fly on both Thursday and Friday at 9:30 a.m.

On Friday, Sept. 5, volunteers from Tesla, Greater Nevada Credit Union, Safe Routes, and United Way of Northern Nevada and the Sierra, will assist with the launch and help manage students on the field. Teachers in Washoe County who would like their students to participate can learn more at www.renoballoon.com and attend a workshop that demonstrates the project and gives them a chance to create the balloon themselves is scheduled for June 12.

The tradition of GRBR friendship bracelets, introduced last year, will continue in 2025 thanks to support from sponsor One Nevada Credit Union. The bracelets are handed out on the field during the festival and occasionally at pre-festival events.

Special shape balloons

Special shape balloons set to appear this year include returning favorites like Darth Vader, Mango the Seahorse (sponsored by Reno Tahoe), Peanut the Flying Elephant and Mario the Race Car, which will be offering tethering rides courtesy of The Children’s Cabinet.

“While we may not add something new every year, we’re always looking for ways to spark joy and keep the experience meaningful,” said Pete Copeland, executive director of the Great Reno Balloon Race. “What never changes is the magic of seeing those balloons lift into the sky at sunrise. In a world where our attention is constantly pulled in every direction, that shared moment of wonder brings people together-and it’s our responsibility to protect that feeling and keep it alive.”

Public invited to media day

As a reminder, members of the public are invited to attend Media Day on Thursday, Sept. 4, to get a preview of the balloons ahead of the main event. Complimentary VIP parking will be available on a first-come, first-served basis, and a limited number of vendors will be on site to supply a selection of food and drink for spectators.

The Great Reno Balloon Race draws spectators from across the region, country and world, welcoming an estimated 150,000. Balloon pilots are invited through a selective process to ensure a safe and high-quality experience for attendees. Each morning begins with the Super Glow Show, where balloon burners light up the dark morning sky, followed by Dawn Patrol as a small collection of pilots cleared to fly in the dark ascend in unison as the dawn breaks. Every day features Mass Ascension, when all balloons lift off together in a breathtaking group flight. Additionally, pilots compete in a variety of competitions, including target drops and speed trials throughout the event.

The Great Reno Balloon Race generates millions in revenue to the local economy, driven by a strong showing of out-of-town visitors. In a study with the University of Nevada, Reno, nearly 40% of attendees traveled from outside the area, with many citing the event as their main reason for visiting and combining it with trips to nearby destinations like Lake Tahoe and Virginia City.

For more information about The Great Reno Balloon Race and to stay updated on event details, visit www.renoballoon.com

Lake Tahoe & Reno

The Great Reno Balloon Race to expand in 2026

RENO, Nev. - The Great Reno Balloon Race (GRBR), the world's largest, free hot air balloon event, announced Sunday prior to its Mass Ascension ceremonies that, starting in 2026, the beloved event will officially expand from three days to four.
Rocklin News

Rocklin Hot Chili & Cool Cars 2025 returns for 32nd annual installment

Rocklin, Calif. - The Rocklin Area Chamber of Commerce presents its annual Hot Chili & Cool Cars today, for September 20, 2025. This year marks the 32nd annual installment
Roseville News

Making Waves: TEDxWoodcreek HS in Roseville 2nd Annual Event

Roseville, Calif. - TEDxWoodcreekHS is excited to announce its 2nd Annual event, Making Waves, taking place on Thursday, September 11, 2025, from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at the Woodcreek High School Theater
Auburn

Hunger Action Month: How We Bridge the SNAP Gap Together

Roseville, Calif. - Forty years ago I walked into a small warehouse in Roseville and started helping sort donated food alongside my mom, who founded what would one day become Feeding the Foothills.
Car Reviews

Mazda3 has lost its mojo

Roseville, Calif. - We've been fans of the Mazda3 for a long time. It's considered a very good car that's attractive, fun to drive, and delivers good handling, all factors that combine to make it a standout in the compact sedan class.

Auburn

Updated: Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles

Auburn, Calif. - Placer County has released an updated version of its draft Placer 2050 Vision Statement and Guiding Principles document to reflect recent feedback from the Board of Supervisors.
Auburn

Lincoln resident is first reported human case in Placer for West Nile Virus in 2025

Since the first 2025 detection of West Nile virus in Placer County in June, the District has detected the virus in 5 dead birds and in 129 mosquito samples. The county's first human case of West Nile virus in 2025 was reported in a Lincoln resident.
Roseville News

Roseville Polish Festival kicks off annual celebration

Roseville, Calif.- The public is invited to attend the Annual Polish Festival in Roseville, California on Saturday, September 6, 2025.

