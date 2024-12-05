Subscribe
Less than 1 min.Read

7.0 magnitude quake hits Northern California, Tsunami warning issued

Staff
By Staff
SourceNational Tsunami Warning Center

Preliminary data coming in follow quake

The United State Geological Survey is reporting a 7.0 earthquake striking ~45 miles southwest of Eureka California at 10:44 this morning. A tsunami warning has been issued below by the National Tsunami Warning Center. More details will be posted as the become available.

A tsunami Warning is now in effect which includes the coastal areas of California and Oregon from Davenport, California (10 miles NW of Santa Cruz) to Douglas/Lane Line, Oregon (10 miles SW of Florence). – Event details: Preliminary magnitude 7.3 (Mwp) earthquake / Lat: 40.348, Lon: -124.733 at 2024-12-05T18:44:24 UTC

Tsunami warnings mean that a tsunami with significant inundation is expected or occurring. Warnings indicate that widespread dangerous coastal flooding accompanied by powerful currents are possible and may continue for several hours after the initial wave arrival.

