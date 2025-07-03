Lincoln 4th of July parade, fireworks and family fun

Lincoln readies for 4th of July celebration
Lincoln, Calif.- Residents of Lincoln take their Independence Day celebrations seriously and this year’s 4th of July will be no exception. McBean Park plays center stage for this community-wide party. Lincoln’s 4th of July celebration is fun for all ages!
Another action-packed day in this part of Placer County is planned from pancakes and a parade to the All-American pastime of baseball and fireworks.
Lincoln 4th of July schedule
6::30 – 9:30 am: Pancake Breakfast @ Lincoln Veterans Hall
9:00 am: Lincoln Hometown Parade
1:00 – 5:00 pm: McBean Pool open to the public
2:00 – 9:00 pm: Food Trucks, vendors, kids zone, music & more!
6:05 pm: Lincoln Potters Baseball Game vs West Coast Kings
Fireworks immediately follow baseball game!
Have a safe and happy 4th of July!