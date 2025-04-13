2025 Genesis GV80 Coup arrives with dubious name

Much to admire with a steep price tag

Roseville, Calif.- At first glance, the question is posed immediately – is this an SUV or a coupe?

For the record, the name provides a misleading answer for the new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe. The luxury division of Hyundai, Genesis officially categorizes the vehicle as a mid-size luxury SUV. Yet there’s no denying the sloping roofline is reminiscent of a coupe. But the GV80 Coupe also has many traditional SUV qualities.

The GV80 Coupe actually falls in the somewhat new “SUV Coupe” grouping, which was established by BMW and Mercedes around 10 years ago. It took a while, but the SUV Coupe category is gaining popularity.

The term coupe no longer means only two door, it’s also used to describe overall design and shape of an SUV. Coupes are sleek and sporty with a fastback design. And the stylish GV80 Coupe certainly possesses those traits.

It’s not just the coupe distinction that’s perplexing. In our opinion, the overall Genesis naming process is also baffling at times. Since it already has the GV80, a mid-size luxury crossover SUV, why would it have another GV80 name included in a second SUV? Does that create an identity problem? Absolutely.

There are many differences in the two SUVs, and one of the biggest is the GV80 has an option for a third row and the Coupe does not. Price is quite different as well. The Coupe starts at approximately $79,900, while the GV80 is far more economical at $58,200.

Performance

We were impressed by the performance of the GV80 Coupe. It has two engine choices and both are impressive. They come equipped with a Sport+ driving mode that enhances the performance even further and makes the GV80 stimulating to drive. Both engines also offer Eco, Comfort, Sport, and Custom modes.

The standard engine is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter, V6 that produces 375 horsepower and 391 pound-feet of torque. It’s capable of going 0-60 mph in 5.6 seconds. The optional engine is a twin-turbo 3.5-liter, V6 with a 48V electric supercharger that combines to deliver 409 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. It travels 0-60 mph in 5.2 seconds.

While the performance offers a major fun factor, what’s not so pleasing is the fuel economy. The standard engine gets 16-22 mpg and the more powerful one is similar at 18-22 mpg. All versions of the Coupe come with standard all-wheel drive. The maximum towing capacity is 6,000 pounds.

The GV80 Coupe delivers a refined ride that one expects from a luxury SUV. It provides good handling in all driving situations and is especially efficient when effortlessly cruising down the freeway.

Safety features

Standard driver safety features include forward collision warning with automatic braking, lane keeping and lane departure warning, rear cross traffic alert, blind-spot intervention, adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, remote parking assist, driver attention monitoring, rear cross-traffic warning, and parking sensors.

AT A GLANCE – 2025 GENESIS GV80 COUPE

Performance: twin-turbo 3.5-liter, V6, 375 horsepower; twin-turbo, 48V electric supercharger, 3.5-liter, V6, 409 horsepower

Mileage estimate: 16-22 mph; 18-22 mph

Price estimate: $79,900 to $85,800

Warranty: 5 years/60,000 miles; Drivetrain: 10 years/100,000 miles; Roadside assistance: 5 years/unlimited; Corrosion: 7 years/unlimited

Interior

What stands out most regarding the Coupe interior is the touchscreen that incorporates the infotainment screen and instrument cluster. It’s exceptionally wide at 27 inches, covering roughly half the dashboard. Although one might think the learning curve is sizable, the touchscreen is easier to navigate than expected.

Standard amenities include leather upholstery, heated steering wheel, plus ventilated, heated and power-adjustable first and second row seats. Both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto phone integration are standard. Note that one must use a USB cord to connect a phone because there’s no wireless option.

Seating is comfortable up front, and there’s abundant head and leg room. Due to the vehicle’s low roof line, taller adults may not feel there’s adequate head room in the back seats. Cargo space is ample at 36.5 cubic feet behind the second row that enlarges to 71.7 cubes with the second row folded to the floor.

Despite the confusing name, there’s much to admire regarding the new 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe. However, we feel the base price ($79,900) might scare away some possible buyers.

related