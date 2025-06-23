Visionary developers sought to transform downtown Roseville lot

Seeking proposals for the purchase and development of downtown site

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of 1.17 acres of City-owned property at 505 Royer St.

Centrally located in Roseville’s downtown, the site is situated near a library, multi-use trail along Dry Creek, Royer Park, Vernon Street Town Square, downtown shops, and restaurants. It also has easy access to popular transportation corridors and public transit.

Zoning allows for a variety of uses including mixed‐use, retail, restaurant, public or quasi‐public, office, multifamily residential, live/workspace, and public market.

RFP Deadline

Prospective projects will be evaluated by the City of Roseville for their potential to provide housing or commercial options that contribute to the vibrancy of Downtown Roseville. Proposals should also be consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan by providing a walkable community and options for residents to live and work within close proximity of the downtown core. Check out the activity and new projects happening in Downtown Roseville.

View the request for proposals. Qualified proposals are due by 3 p.m. on July 31 at roseville.ca.us/RFP. Be sure to sign up to receive addenda and other updates. Contact us with questions.