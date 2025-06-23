Subscribe
Friday, June 27, 2025
Downtown Roseville
Roseville News
Visionary developers sought to transform downtown Roseville lot

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Roseville

Seeking proposals for the purchase and development of downtown site

Roseville, Calif.- The City of Roseville is seeking proposals for the purchase and development of 1.17 acres of City-owned property at 505 Royer St.

Centrally located in Roseville’s downtown, the site is situated near a library, multi-use trail along Dry Creek, Royer Park, Vernon Street Town Square, downtown shops, and restaurants. It also has easy access to popular transportation corridors and public transit.

Zoning allows for a variety of uses including mixed‐use, retail, restaurant, public or quasi‐public, office, multifamily residential, live/workspace, and public market.

RFP Deadline

Prospective projects will be evaluated by the City of Roseville for their potential to provide housing or commercial options that contribute to the vibrancy of Downtown Roseville. Proposals should also be consistent with the Downtown Specific Plan by providing a walkable community and options for residents to live and work within close proximity of the downtown core. Check out the activity and new projects happening in Downtown Roseville.

View the request for proposals. Qualified proposals are due by 3 p.m. on July 31 at roseville.ca.us/RFP. Be sure to sign up to receive addenda and other updates. Contact us with questions.

Roseville News

Friday at the Placer County Fair: Day 2 Schedule

Roseville, Calif. - Sunny, clear blue skies with an abundance of California's golden sunshine will greet enthusiastic fairgoers arriving in Roseville for day two of the Placer County Fair on Friday.
Roseville News

Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off June 29 in Roseville: Mouth-watering experience

Roseville, Calif- The 5th Annual Placer County Fair Rib Cook-Off, home of the original rib passport happens June 29th in Roseville at this year's Placer County Fair. The stuff of legend, this is your chance
Auburn

Ain’t Necessarily Dead Fest in Auburn: Placer County’s most colorful event

Ain't Necessarily Dead Festival returns to Auburn at Regional Park on September 13, 2025 for another legendary day of music, dancing and a cosmically good time in the time-honored tradition of any Deadhead gathering.
Auburn

Nevada City annual Jerry Bash celebration at Pioneer Park

Nevada City, Calif.- The Miners Foundry is pleased to present the 29th Annual Jerry Bash on Saturday, August 2, 2025 at Pioneer Park in Nevada City.
Roseville News

Roseville PD Alert: Beware of fake DMV text messages

People in Roseville and across the country are receiving scam texts that look official. These messages often say you owe tolls or fines and threaten penalties if you don't pay.

Topics

