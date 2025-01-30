Roseville to host 2025 Lineworkers Rodeo @the Grounds this March

Admission is free

Roseville, Calif.- Roseville Electric and the City of Roseville are proud to announce that we were selected to host the 2025 Public Power Lineworkers Rodeo right here in Roseville. Mark your calendars for Saturday, March 29, and join us @the Grounds for this free community event!

The day will be filled with thrilling competitions unlike anything you’ve seen before. Lineworkers from public power utilities across the nation attend this epic event every year and compete in a series of contests designed to test their technical skills, safety practices, and teamwork. From challenging timed events to demonstrations of everyday tasks, the rodeo is a unique opportunity to watch the incredible skill and daring dedication it takes to be a lineworker.

“We are honored to host this year’s rodeo and excited to welcome lineworkers, their families, and public power supporters from around the country to Roseville,” said Dan Beans, CEO of Roseville Electric Utility.

“We have planned a rodeo like none other before, and we can’t wait to see it come to life for our community, our visitors, and the courageous lineworkers who put it all on the line for us every day.” Dan Beans

@the Grounds will be transformed into a hub of energy and excitement, with activities and exhibits for all ages. In addition to the competitions, attendees can enjoy the family funfair (complete with bounce houses, petting zoo, train rides and more!), food vendors, and locally sponsored exhibits. Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to attend to cheer on the participants and celebrate public power.

