Wanted: Placer County Fair vendors, sponsors, and volunteers

Roseville, Calif. – Artists, bakers and entrepreneurs get ready, the Placer County Fair is just a few months away and looking for you.

The 87th annual Fair is accepting applications from residents to compete in more than 100 divisions of still exhibit categories, from pies to photography, and small-business owners looking to make some money selling their custom arts and crafts and mouth-watering food.

The Fair – one of the largest and longest-running events in Placer Valley, attracting more than 20,000 people during the four-day run – also wants to connect with more corporate sponsors and friendly and helpful volunteers. You can learn more, including how to apply, compete and the deadlines, on the Placer County Fair website, placercountyfair.org.

The Fair starts Thursday, June 26, and continues through Sunday, June 29, located @the Grounds, 700 Event Center Drive in Roseville. The Fair is open 5-11 p.m. Thursday and Friday, and noon to 11 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

For the second consecutive year, the Fair opens at noon Saturday, giving fairgoers five more hours of fun – and hardworking vendors more money-making opportunities.

The Fair’s theme this year is “Soundtrack to Summer,” with an emphasis on music, with 11 concerts over the four days, from country and pop to Latin music and rock at the Attaway Pavilion. Also, Butler Amusements will bring a fresh lineup of about 20 kid-friendly and scream-worthy rides along with fair food favorites and games as the new carnival operator of the Fair.

“Our never-ending goal is to improve the quality of the Fair every year, for fairgoers and our vendors and sponsors,” said Kim Summers, CEO of Placer Valley Tourism and @the Grounds, which manages the annual Fair. “The Fair is all about fun and showcasing the creativity and diversity of our community, from residents competing and sharing their skills to small-business owners connecting with new customers and making money from their talents as vendors.”

CUSTOM CREATIONS TO FAIR FOOD SENSATIONS

The Fair will feature about 20 food booths, from fresh-squeezed lemonade to fan favorite ice cream and frozen bananas, and 150 commercial vendors. Commercial and food vendors are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, since there is a limit on the number of booths. Many vendors come back every year.

“It’s a great Fair with a good community feel,” said Crystal Miller, owner of the California Ice Cream Company. The full-service ice cream business, from banana splits to frozen cheesecake dipped in chocolate, has been part of the Fair for about 25 years. “We get a lot of repeat business.”

Iris M. Samonte, owner of Lunar Links Permanent Jewelry in Roseville, said the Fair allows her to connect with new customers and helps generate sales year-round.

“I believe in the community and word of mouth,” said Samonte, whose chains and charms business returns to the Fair for the third consecutive year. “The more exposure I get, the more I get to help create experiences with people. I had several repeat clients last year.”

Many vendors, including Samonte, will have booths in the air-conditioned Roebbelen Center, a popular destination for fairgoers looking to beat the heat. The 160,000-square-foot building will feature commercial vendors, live entertainment, the Family Fun Zone with free activities and games, and a wine-tasting area for the second consecutive year.

The Fair “just keeps getting better and better,” said Denise Warner, owner of Happy Cheeks Face Painting. The face painting and henna business returns to the Fair for the fifth year. “There is a real good flow.”

Samonte said small-business owners on the fence about a booth at the Fair should embrace the opportunity and see if it works.

“If you’re a little hesitant, at least try it once,” she said. “It’s a smooth process, from the application to setting up your booth.”

MAY 30 DEADLINE FOR STILL COMPETITIONS

Jones Hall, just a few hundred feet from the Fair entrance and the Roebbelen Center, will feature the artwork and talents of residents in more than 100 still competitions, from eye-catching paintings to sweet-tasting treats.

The deadline for still exhibits is 5 p.m. May 30. There is no application fee for youth up to 18 years old to enter their still exhibits and only $5 per entry for adults. All still exhibitors receive one free fair admission ticket to see their work on display and enjoy the Fair.

The four-day Fair has a lot to enjoy, including Butler Amusements taking over the carnival with more – and new – rides, food and games; Fair favorite livestock exhibits; and the return of the wildly popular All-Alaskan racing pigs.

The annual Miss Placer County Scholarship Pageant officially opens the Fair on Thursday evening (June 26). The fifth annual Placer County Rib Cook-off – featuring local barbecue masters competing for a big belt, bragging rights and likely more business – is Sunday afternoon. The rib cook-off requires an additional ticket at $40 per person that provides one rib from each competing team. Rib cook-off tickets are limited and sell out fast.

Admission to the Fair is $10 for adults; $6 for children 6 to 13 years old; children 5 and under are free; and military and seniors 65 years and older are $8. Fairgoers can save $2 per ticket if purchased online before midnight June 25. Online ticket sales start April 2.

More information and tickets are available at placercountyfair.org.

Parking is $10 per day.

The cost for admission and parking have remained the same for the past several years.

“The Fair is an affordable, family-friendly event that has become an annual tradition for so many in our community,” Summers said. “Whatever you are looking for, from corndogs and fun rides to great concerts and one-of-a-kind items, you will find it at the Fair.”

