Habitat for Humanity begins Folsom affordable housing project

Wall-raising event for energy-efficient, all-electric homes

Folsom, Calif.- Ten local families are one step closer to homeownership thanks to a new affordable housing project in Historic Folsom.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento hosted a wall-raising event recently at its newest 10-home community, marking a major milestone in the project.

With 279 applications submitted, the selected families will contribute 500 hours of sweat equity and purchase their homes with affordable mortgages, ensuring long-term financial stability. Each family has completed homeownership counseling and will pay closing costs before moving in.

These energy-efficient, all-electric homes will feature private parking, drought-tolerant landscaping, and solar battery storage.

The project is made possible through support from the City of Folsom, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, SMUD, U.S. Bank, and regional donors and investors.

“This project is a testament to the power of partnership,” said Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino. “These new homes reflect Folsom’s commitment to preserving our historic character while embracing sustainability. More importantly, they create opportunities for families to thrive.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity’s work in Folsom, visit habitatgreatersac.org.

