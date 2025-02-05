Subscribe
Tuesday, August 19, 2025
Wall raising in Folsom for Habitat for Humanity project
Folsom
Less than 1 min.Read

Habitat for Humanity begins Folsom affordable housing project

Staff
By Staff
SourceCity of Folsom

Wall-raising event for energy-efficient, all-electric homes

Folsom, Calif.- Ten local families are one step closer to homeownership thanks to a new affordable housing project in Historic Folsom.

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Sacramento hosted a wall-raising event recently at its newest 10-home community, marking a major milestone in the project.

With 279 applications submitted, the selected families will contribute 500 hours of sweat equity and purchase their homes with affordable mortgages, ensuring long-term financial stability. Each family has completed homeownership counseling and will pay closing costs before moving in.

These energy-efficient, all-electric homes will feature private parking, drought-tolerant landscaping, and solar battery storage.

Made possible by…

The project is made possible through support from the City of Folsom, the California Department of Housing and Community Development, the Sacramento Area Council of Governments, SMUD, U.S. Bank, and regional donors and investors.

“This project is a testament to the power of partnership,” said Folsom Mayor Sarah Aquino. “These new homes reflect Folsom’s commitment to preserving our historic character while embracing sustainability. More importantly, they create opportunities for families to thrive.”

For more information about Habitat for Humanity’s work in Folsom, visit habitatgreatersac.org.

Lincoln

Legendary Doobie Brothers announce Lincoln concert at The Venue

Lincoln, CA - Thunder Valley Casino Resort is thrilled to announce that the iconic Rock & Roll Hall of Fame band, The Doobie Brothers, will take the stage at The Venue on Friday, December 5, 2025, for an unforgettable night of classic rock hits and timeless energy.
Sacramento

Meet the Buyers & Business Resources Expo in Sacramento August 26

Sacramento, Calif. - Local businesses can meet face-to-face with procurement teams at SMUD's Meet the Buyers event on Tuesday, August 26, where entrepreneurs pitch directly to the purchasing teams who last year awarded $204 million in contracts
Folsom

Lowest Gas Prices in Folsom, El Dorado Hills, & Orangevale

Folsom, Calif. – Gas prices have eased in mid August as crude oil prices have dipped below $65 per barrel.
Sacramento

Sacramento weekly gas update

Sacramento, Calif. - Average gasoline prices in Sacramento have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.41/g today, according to GasBuddy's survey of 720 stations in Sacramento
Folsom

UC Davis Health unveils Folsom Medical Care Clinic

Folsom, Calif. - UC Davis Health celebrated the opening of its new Folsom Medical Care Clinic today with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that brought together health system leaders, care providers, city officials and community members.

Topics

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

Handel's Homemade Ice Cream in Roseville

